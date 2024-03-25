Forrie J. Smith, the actor who plays Lloyd Pierce on Yellowstone, claims he was kicked off a flight for refusing to sit next to another passenger wearing a mask. “You know my social media people tell me that you like me face to face. But you know what, I can’t say face to face what I want,” the 65-year-old said on Instagram over the weekend, according to US Weekly. “Like, I just got kicked off a plane in, uh where the hell am I at? Houston, Texas. Because I told them that I didn’t feel comfortable sitting next to somebody with a mask on.”

Smith admitted that he had been drinking, but “I ain’t drunk. But they threw me off the plane because I’m drunk. Because you people won’t stand up and tell everybody what bullsh*t this is. I just told them I didn’t feel comfortable about sitting next to somebody who had to wear a mask and I’m off a plane.”

The video cut out as Smith spoke mid-sentence. He captioned the post on Saturday, “You need to hear this story. #cowboy #country #western #yellowstone #yellowstonetv.”

Smith previously refused to attend the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards due to COVID vaccination requirements. “I’m not vaccinated, I will not get vaccinated,” he explained. “I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities… It’s no offense to anyone. It’s just my beliefs. I just don’t believe in that stuff. Whatever.”

(Via US Weekly)