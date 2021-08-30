Netflix’s You pulled off some marvelous twists in its second season, and by the end, Penn Badgley’s Stalker Joe felt his entire foundation ripped out from underneath him. He’s now stuck with Love Quinn, who’s arguably even more sociopathic than Joe himself, and they’re expecting a child. Joe found himself feeling trapped by the situation, even as he noticed that he might want to start stalking his neighbor, and one can expect the batsh*t crazy vibe to keep coming at amplified rates. With that said, the show released a teaser that expressed Joe’s hesitant approach to parenthood, namely because he’s fearful that the kid will be, uh, also a homicidal maniac.

Given the fact that the baby’s been born to two serial murders, yup, I’d say that’s a justified fear. Poor kid doesn’t stand a chance, nor does society. Surprisingly, the kiddo isn’t named Forty (after Love’s late brother) but something less dramatic: Henry. This appears to be a purposeful blanding-out move, as Joe suggested with a voiceover.

“People these days will name their kids anything to get attention,” Joe declared. “And despite your mother’s background and your Glamma’s [yes, that’s right] determination to refer to you as Forty reincarnated, I know better. A boy is not what we expected, and I would be lying if I said the thought of a mini-me was purely exciting and not without challenges. Let’s just say, I’m hoping you’ll do as I say, not as I do.”

Good luck with that, Joe. You (which now includes Scott Speedman in the cast) returns on October 15, a very spooky and potentially devilish date.