Well, Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg is officially back in New York City for more You-centered homicidal acts. Maybe if we’re lucky, he’ll cross over into white collar crime and run into a certain Law & Order: Organized Crime hothead for fun. That would be fun for the audience, at least. Not so much for Joe.

As we previously discussed, Joe has decided to return from his European tour of terror with his newest love, Kate, after that Eat-the-Rich escapade. She helped him skirt the consequences of his latest crimes, but given that he’s committed plenty of violent acts in the Big Apple (oh, Beck ^^), is it really a great idea to head back into that jurisdiction?

No matter what the answer to that question might be, Joe has been sighted while wearing a classic New York all-black uniform and slinking through Manhattan. Netflix revealed this sight on Twitter:

Spotted: Joe Goldberg in New York City. The 5th and final season of YOU is now in production. pic.twitter.com/cqAmIuNaf9 — Netflix (@netflix) March 25, 2024

Hmm. Well, we received some Season 4 clues via a set image that hinted at Joe’s professorial detour, but how is Season 5 looking from this image? There appear to be no obvious clues here, unless Joe has stepped out of Clean Market after stashing a body inside an infrared sauna. And that doesn’t seem likely, since he at least (sloppily) tries to cover his tracks, but you never know. Perhaps this is only the first piece of a social-media puzzle that shall unfold.

The next (and final) You season will see Joe open a new NYC bookshop. Penn Badgley will be accompanied by new co-stars/prospective victims portrayed by Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, and Griffin Matthews. Netflix has slated this season for a late 2024 release, so we should find out more soon.