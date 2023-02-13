You Season 4 isn’t as incendiary (in a few ways) as the show’s previous runs. Actually, the newest round of episodes makes Joe the stalkee more than the stalker, but he is not off the hook. Joe has done more than his fair share of killing over the years, and he’s still very much a bad dude. Star Penn Badgley has been very frank about feeling disturbed by people calling his character sexy despite all of the obsession and mayhem, and he’s now calling out Netflix for fueling that feeling when it comes to Ryan Murphy’s recent Dahmer dramatization starring Evan Peters.

The controversial Dahmer quickly became one of Netflix’s most-watched shows of all time (even eclipsing Bridgerton), which greatly upset the families of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims. Badgley doesn’t shy away from once again acknowledging that his show plays a seductive game with You, which does skewer Joe but also, as Badgley told Entertainment Tonight (via People), “To be fair, with our show, you’re meant to fall in love with [Joe]. That’s on us.”

However, the Gossip Girl actor continued: “Ted Bundy? That’s on you. Jeffrey Dahmer? That is on — Netflix. That is squarely on the shoulders of Netflix.”

That’s a bold move, given that Badgley stars in a Netflix production, but then again, he did ask viewers to look “inside” for why they love these shows so much. Badgley also recently made clear that he requested to showrunner Sara Gamble whether he could cease filming intimate scenes for the rest of the show’s run. How much longer will You continue? Season 5 hasn’t been announced yet, but give it time.

