Yup, ‘Glee’ Is Bigger Than Elvis

#Music
02.17.11 8 years ago 15 Comments

Back in October, the cast of “Glee” passed the Beatles for the most songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by a non-solo act. Now the cast has set the record for most songs on the Hot 100 by any act — surpassing some dead guy named Elvis.

The Glee crew’s cover tunes have accounted for 113 entries on the Hot 100 since the show began releasing singles a year and a half ago (though it should be noted that fewer than one-fourth remained on the charts longer than a week). With the six tracks that debuted this week, Lea Michele, Cory Monteith and company can now genuinely say they’re bigger than Presley, whose record had stood at 108 songs. [E!]

That’s right, HATERZ: there’s simply no denying that New Directions is the greatest cover choir in music history. Of course, they have a grand total of zero original songs on the Hot 100 list. If they perform just ONE original song, maybe they can tie Mr. Big’s career total.

