Yup, ‘Glee’ Is Bigger Than Elvis

Back in October, the cast of “Glee” passed the Beatles for the most songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by a non-solo act. Now the cast has set the record for most songs on the Hot 100 by any act — surpassing some dead guy named Elvis.
The Glee crew’s cover tunes have accounted for 113 entries on the Hot 100 since the show began releasing singles a year and a half ago (though it should be noted that fewer than one-fourth remained on the charts longer than a week). With the six tracks that debuted this week, Lea Michele, Cory Monteith and company can now genuinely say they’re bigger than Presley, whose record had stood at 108 songs. [E!]
That’s right, HATERZ: there’s simply no denying that New Directions is the greatest cover choir in music history. Of course, they have a grand total of zero original songs on the Hot 100 list. If they perform just ONE original song, maybe they can tie Mr. Big’s career total.
If I can dream, of a better land, where all my brothers walk hand in hand, tell me why, oh why, oh why can’t glee disappear?
I believe Sister Mary Clarence and the St. Francis Academy Choir would beg to differ.
They might tie Mr. Big, but they will never surpass the greatness of “To Be With You” by Mr. Big
Mr. Big is doing a reunion tour. They’ll be at HellFest in June. Anyone up for a trip to France for it? By anyone, I mean girls that look like Lea Michelle.
I hate this country. You heard me Fox news I am sick of this shit.
I hope they have a Spin Doctors episode!
but they just do crappy versions of other people’s… oh… nevermind.
If ever there should be an asterisk next to a category of music, this is it. Glee has not beaten Elvis Presley’s feat at all by any means. Glee is not a band or Solo act, Glee is a Television show with actors depicting musicians. With Up to 5 songs being released in each episode, Glee has taken record sales and chart positioning completely out of context. I don’t see how this can even be remotely seen as any normal sense of music sales or records being broken in the traditional way music has been released and sold by artists.
If they are the greatest show choir ever, why do they need to use so much auto tune?