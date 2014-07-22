Zach Braff Recorded A Video For A Fan On The Way To Tell Seth Meyers That He’ll Record Anything For Fans

With every day that goes by I’m more and more convinced that John Ritter as JD’s dad on Scrubs was the finest casting job of our generation. And speaking of people in front of cameras, Zach Braff stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote his new Kickstarter funded film, Wish I Was Here (FilmDrunk review), and of course tell funny anecdotes about everything that comes along with Kickstarting a project. In particular, that he’ll record a short video for pretty much anyone, anywhere.

As a testament to that, here’s a super sincere personalized video message to a fan that was uploaded to Reddit not long before Zach’s Late Night appearance with the caption, “I’m Mattias and watched Scrubs every day for years. My friend ended up in a car with Zach Braff and I got this video sent to me. You should see my smile.”

And here’s Braff — shortly after — explaining to Seth Meyers that he never says no to a recording, even if it’s a dentist wanting him to film an obnoxious cell phone message to his patients.

There you have it, folks. Zach Braff is officially the bizarro Bill Murray of our generation.