Zendaya already has some new Euphoria on the way, with two special episodes bridging the gap between the show’s first and second seasons. But that’s apparently not all the work she’s doing with show creator Sam Levinson.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that Zendaya will star in a new movie from Levinson, Malcolm And Marie, a black and white-shot romantic drama about a filmmaker, played by John David Washington and his girlfriend (Zendaya). The streamer’s film Instagram page delivered the news, sharing a black and white image of Zendaya sitting on a bed with her legs around John David Washington, who is sitting in a shirt and tie on the floor.

According to the caption, the image is a still from the 35mm shot project from cinematographer Marcell Rév, which will hit the streaming service on February 5 of 2021. Few details about the movie are known, though a separate Twitter announcement described Malcolm And Marie as “a cinematic ode to the great Hollywood romances,” while the Instagram caption notes that it will take place “over the course of a night” and see the relationship of the two characters tested.

Zendaya later tweeted the announcement as well, saying her heart was “racing” due to the excitement she had for the news going public.

Now my heart is racing, so much excitement in it. https://t.co/DKQcaAO95d — Zendaya (@Zendaya) November 18, 2020

There’s a lot of uncertainty about what the theater industry will look like in the early winter months of 2021, but at least we know Netflix aims to fill the art-house absence.