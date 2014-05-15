20 Fascinating Facts You May Not Know About ‘The Legend Of Zelda’

E3 2014 is rapidly approaching, and the scuttlebutt is that a new entry in the Zelda series will be unveiled at the show, so before Zelda-mania hits a fever pitch, let’s take a look back at the original The Legend of Zelda.

Shigeru Miyamoto may be most known for Mario today, but Zelda is his most personal series. Here are a few things you might not know about the game that would invent the action-adventure genre and spawn the most acclaimed video game franchise of all time…