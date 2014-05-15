20 Fascinating Facts You May Not Know About ‘The Legend Of Zelda’

E3 2014 is rapidly approaching, and the scuttlebutt is that a new entry in the Zelda series will be unveiled at the show, so before Zelda-mania hits a fever pitch, let’s take a look back at the original The Legend of Zelda.
Shigeru Miyamoto may be most known for Mario today, but Zelda is his most personal series. Here are a few things you might not know about the game that would invent the action-adventure genre and spawn the most acclaimed video game franchise of all time…
I always felt the majority of characters and story stuff was inspired from Ridley’s Scott’s “Legend” with Tom Cruise and Tim Curry. Tom is a jungle boy, dating a princess who falls under an evil spell, has a fairy to help guide along the way (and an elf with pointy ears and a bow and arrow) , finds the “master sword”, and defeats the bad guys who look like human/pig hybrids.
I’ve thought that myself, but Zelda was already pretty deep in development by the time Legend came out, so it’s probably just coincidence. That said, I totally think it influenced later Zelda games.
read it, loved every minute of it but i still feel inclined to point out that 20 does not equal 15
Whoops — underselling my own article there!
i thought it was that “new math” i’ve been hearing so much about
So, just a question, do you just not know when to use “its” instead of “it’s”? The article is great but mistakes that reoccur like that are frustrating to read.
Yup, I do. We don’t have copy editors, so sometimes an apostrophe gets misplaced. Try to deal with it.
Try to deal with it’s*
Well exxxxxccuuuuusssssseeee me princess! ( I had to type this somewhere).
Well done, @Eatz. Here’s another <3
@Nate Birch If you guys wanna hire me, I’ll happily fill that opening.
… Phrasing.
I have that Hyrule Historia, it is well worth the price. Tons of concept art and timelines and other delicious goodies for fans.
This was the first game my dad and I were both really into and I have fond memories of playing it with him. One Friday night when I was 8 my dad was playing and had gotten pretty far. You had to do this weird thing to save the game before shutting down, I believe it was holding down the reset button before you hit the power. Well I accidentally kicked the console and it reset and everything my dad had worked on was gone. I still remember the look of horror on his face 25+ years later. He told me that he was going to sit there and watch me play until I had gotten back to the point where he left off. We ordered pizza and sodas and stayed up the whole night until like 7 the next morning before I had gotten everything back. I still think about that whenever I hear Zelda mentioned today.
Did he say “WTF, kid°”?
It’s how I got the name.
Japan does get to play the “we didn’t know it was bad” card because the manji isn’t bad. Western laziness is the main reason it’s still considered evil.
My GAWD that gold cartridge. That was a thing of beauty.
When I walked into the cave with the old man in the sword, I immediately read “It’s dangerous…” and then ran right back out. Played the game for awhile with no sword before I went back and tried again.
:P
I always liked the fan theory that Majora’s Mask is about the Five Stages of Grief
I’ll never understand why THAT’s the zelda commercial that’s considered the notable one when there’s this insane fuckery:
[www.youtube.com]
I remember this commercial!!
That actor is John Kassir. He is also the voice of the Creep that hosts Tales From The Crypt.
I think it is because, while this commercial is rather crazy, the other one is just so horribly bad.
A Link to the Past might be my favorite game ever. It’s the only reason I’ve kept my SNES all these years. It’s amazing.
Apparently you don’t know about the smashing board, which allows you to win without the sword: [www.dorkly.com]
I have to admit, I liked Pro Wrestling better.
Such a good game
Fact 18 compares the wrong songs. The title theme and overworld are two different songs.
[www.youtube.com]
That’s the correct American title theme link.
Not just clickbait there were plenty facts I didn’t know about, thanks!
You’re right! Thanks!
I did not expect this article to be quite this fascinating. Nice work.
Yeah, this article was useless, lots of really old and well known facts. Oh and NES musics WAY OVER Famicom musics. <3
What’s up with your “its” and “it’s” choices.
I gota say, the american version of the song was so much better than the famicon version.
I still wish Nintendo would start making new Zelda games to follow the original two, instead of continuously making prequels, sequels TO the prequels, and spin-offs and side-stories to compliment the other games. I feel like the first two Zelda games were the best, simply because without them, there wouldn’t be the whole series there is now. They laid down the foundation for the series, and yes they had the more interesting stories to me – even the elements like the towns and people that are in Zelda II.
I forgot to mention, I also liked Link’s appearance and the cross his shields had in both games….. I’m not sure if Nintendo of America still has the ban on religious references in video games, but if not, it’s be nice to have some of those elements returned to the series as well. Just saying, and these are just my opinions.
The timeline is a bust. Why is it hard to think every game is a separate entity?
Because they weren’t.
I would concede 1 and 2 are directly connected because they are. Link’s Awakening is connected indeed with A Link to the Past. From then on, trying to make a cohesive timeline was a mistake. Nintendo releasing the “official” timeline just made it worse.
And I came from the past to say so.
Commercial showed a grey cart with black label. I guess gold cart was a last minute afterthought? The classic reissue grey cart has dull gold label.
I am betting that originally that commercial was going to be used as a generic intro with the game advertised changing each time; thus the fact that Zelda had a Gold cartridge and label was not a concern since most games came in a grey cartridge with a dark label.
I have to nerd out for a minute, I actually created this account just to do it:
The first timeline described here isn’t actually one where Link stays in the future, it’s a future without Link because he ceased to exist there when Zelda sent him back to the past. That’s why he wasn’t around to save everyone when Ganon returned, which results in the flooding of Wind Waker’s world.
Side note: Link was actually pretty bummed about getting sent back since none of his heroic deeds even happened. You kinda see this in Majora’s Mask and he’s still pretty bummed about it as a ghost in Twilight Princess. Really, sending Link back was a disasterously short-sighted move for someone that’s supposed to be the embodiment of wisdom.
Man I love this game. I was mad about collecting rupees! Ah, good memories :)
I even made this t-shirt for greedy links: [paom.com]
“Even white, Canadian, 8-year-old me”
So now you’re a black, American, 50 year old?