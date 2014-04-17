15 Questions Begging To Be Asked When You Re-Watch ‘Batman Returns’

Watching Batman Returns today, what was once considered edgy seems positively quaint when compared to the visceral Christopher Nolan Bat-films to come. Also, much of the plot makes zero sense, begging A LOT of questions, like…
1. Why is it set during Christmas? It was a summer movie.
2. No, seriously, why is this movie set at Christmas? Penguin’s big plan is to murder a bunch of kids. At one point, he bites a dude’s nose and says he wants to teach a woman his “French flipper trick.” Every other word out of his mouth is a filthy pun. This movie is about as un-Christmas-y as you can get.
3. Wait, so Penguin’s dad is played by Paul Reubens? And his mom is Diane Salinger, who was Simone in Pee-wee’s Big Adventure? Does that mean that Pee-wee dumped Dottie, married Simone, changed his last name to “Cobblepot,” and spent his latter years as a wealthy Gothamite with a monocle and a freakish infant? Can we ignore Big Top Pee-wee and just pretend that this is Burton’s official sequel to his big screen directorial debut?
4. So Oswald was raised by penguins before joining up with the Red Triangle Circus Gang? Okay, fine. But then why does he drool black liquid? I don’t remember Morgan Freeman mentioning anything about that in March of the Penguins.
5. So Selina Kyle was resurrected by cats, huh?
6. Really?? Resurrected by cats? And that’s what inspired her to become Catwoman? So if, say, roaches had swarmed around her, she would’ve return to get revenge on her evil boss Max Shreck as “Roach Gal”?
7. Speaking of Max Shreck, what exactly is Christopher Walken doing in this movie? Oh, sure, he’s plenty awesome in the role. But his diabolical power plant scheme is set up as the movie’s big plot point and then it’s immediately dropped in favor of Penguin running for mayor. And what’s the deal with his hair? Was Christopher Lee busy?
8. Why didn’t Bruce Wayne fire Alfred after he let Vicki Vale into the Batcave in the previous movie? In Batman Returns, he gives Alfred grief for exposing his secret identity to a story-hungry reporter, but that’s about the extent of the repercussions from what was a huge blunder. You have one job, Alfred — keep Bruce’s one-night stands out of the Bat Cave.
Batman Begins in ’92 as Chip Shreck and The Program in ’93 as Lattimer. Good stretch for Andrew Bryniarski.
STARTING OFFENSIVE LINE. PLACE AT THE TABLE!!!!!!
Fun fact: He also played Zangief in the legendary JCVD starring live action Street Fighter movie.
Also Leatherface in the rather good “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” remake. He was also a football player in “Any Given Sunday” and “Necessary Roughness.” Played Lobo in a fan-film you can find on Youtube. Yeah, I’m a Bryniarski fan.
Man, the first Michael Keaton / Tim Burton Batman flick was so fucking badass when it came out. In many ways, it still is. But I remember watching Batman Returns as a kid and really wanting to like it but just sorta gaping at the obvious over-the-top goofiness of it. And that’s saying something because Nicholson’s Joker pulled a 5 ft. long revolver out of his pants and shot the Bat Jet out of the sky in the previous film. I didn’t really have a real appreciation for who Tim Burton was back then, but it was still clear that he was given free(er) reign to make Batman Returns bigger, zanier and more Burton-y than the first go-round. We like to blame Schumacher for ruining big-screen Batman (until Nolan revived him) but, really, you can see Burton sorta set Schumacher up by leaning Batman so far into super camp territory that Schumacher really just had to look at it kinda hard and the whole thing would topple over into neon bullshit.
Reminds me of the joy my 6 year old nephew had when learning that there was a Ghostbusters 2… and then the disappointment he had right after seeing it.
“Everything about that movie is perfect. Better than Dark Knight, and it’s not even close.”
+1000
@Baltimore Dan
Not to mention the Joker’s home base was a chemical plant in the center of a major city. Everyone knew he was operating out of there, but no one attempts to shut his operations down until the end of the movie. When Batman blows up said chemical plant. In the middle of a major city.
The Burton Batmans are the only truly perfect superhero movies, in that they perfectly balance the realistic with the absurd.
@Baltimore Dan I want to take this comment out for a fancy steak dinner.
In the first Batman, all they really needed to do was call in the EPA. Those are some scary sons of bitches. They’d have had the Joker on lock, Batman could have taken a vacay, and the Batwing would have survived longer than one idiotic flight with a bunch of balloons. What a waste.
Speaking of the balloons, they were there to pump the Smilex gas on the crowd, right? So how come the more gas they pumped out, the more inflated they became?
@Baltimore Dan :pushes glasses up on nose: apparently there’s a cut scene that was in the script that explains the Joker took out the police so they weren’t there for the parade.
I liked how this list of 15 questions got up to #14, realized there were so many more questions left unanswered, and reverted back to #8. That’s a bonus of like 7 extra questions!
Math is hard! However, bonus jokes are awesome.
Ha, that’s fixed now. I blame ’90s Tim Burton.
If I recall, this movie was the first thing he did (on screen) after his arrest. (He did provide a voice in *NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS* while his trial was pending.) I always believed that Burton did this for him as a vote of confidence; I doubt that he was already lined up in the role. I sure wish he’d do more non-Peewee stuff.
Talking about Paul Reubens… sorry.
The real question about the CD is: how the hell did he get it to scratch?
8 years old when I saw it in theaters. Still remember my disappointment and “trying” to like it. Still loved all the toys. Also TAS premiered that year so Batman was still cool in my book.
I think the reason “Returns” is so much more “Burton-esque” compared to part 1 was cuz the guy that worked with Burton on the first film in terms of tone and style, died sometime between the 2 films. Basically the same way Gary Kurtz parting ways with Lucas after “Empire” is the reason “Jedi” turned out the way it did.
Chip Shreck was a little too focused on STARTING DEFENSE. PLACE AT THE TABLE. To bother with all dad’s nefarious power-stealing schemes.
My favorite part of Returns was that it got an awesome Genesis game AND an awesome SNES game that were totally unrelated. SNES was a Final Fight clone and Genesis was a side-scrolling gadget based NES throwback to the original NES Batman, complete with the purple costume. Loved them both sooooooooooo much when I was 11 and this movie was out. Also, Danny DeVito was unbelievably good in it. An insane performance as proto-Frank Reynolds.
The SNES Batman Returns was probably the game I rented the most growing up. I really should have bought that shit.
That game was ridiculously fucking hard. Ninja Gaiden be damned.
My best friend had a SNES and I had a Genesis, so we got to play them both that way. And they were both hard as shit – I have nighmares about the jumping on the Genesis version. My favorite Batman game until the Arkham’s, though, is still Adventures of Batman and Robin on SNES.
Watching the Batman series from Keaton-Clooney, seem as campy as the 60’s Batman are, in comparison to the Nolan trilogy.
Same thing is happening to Spiderman.
Funny you mention that, I watched Raimi’s Spider-Man last weekend and I’ll be damned if I didn’t like it a hell of a lot more than I used to. It’s not all that current-era bullshit about “edginess” and “universe-building”. It’s just a solid and spiritually faithful adaptation by a talented filmmaker who leaned a little bit on Burton’s Batman as a template. Tobey wasn’t a perfect Spidey–not near enough of a smartass–but he was a great Peter Parker for at least two movies.
Tobey was way too mopey and mumbly for me to like. And then he’d hit the fight scenes and it’s like, why aren’t you that way all the time!? Plus him and Mary Jane were just completely unlikeable as a couple. ASTRONAUT MIKE DEXTER DESERVED BETTER!
# 12 – The Pengiun talks about “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” and how “with enough time and enough tape” implying he found the shredded plans and took the time to put them back together.
Whoa, wait, so Bruce Wayne (or Alfred) threw out the Batmobile blueprints? You’d think they’d want to keep those. What if a garbage man found them and was like, “Wait, why does Mr. Wayne have all these Batman-related blueprints?” This is the only Batman movie where almost anything can be explained away with “Penguin found it in the sewer.”
My ex girlfriend and I loved the scene for #8. When she told me she needed to take her truck to the shop the first thing I said very snooty-ly was “It’s not like we can take it to any old Joe’s body shop”. That and Keaton’s line of “Security, you want to talk about security. Let’s not forget who let Vicky Vale into the Batcave. I’m sitting there working and I turn around ‘oh hi Vic, come on in'”.
Classic boss burn.
1. Cocaine.
2. Imagine every line as spoken by Frank Reynolds then it makes perfect sense.
3. Dottie became a Powerpuff Girl. I’m not making this up.
4. He has spent the last thirty or so years bathing in Killer Croc’s toilet.
5. My biggest WTF even as a kid. I never liked this idea.
6. And then WB spent until Dark Knight Rises insisting Catwoman had superpowers. Birds of Prey and Halle Berry’s Catwoman HINGED on superpowers the character did not possess even a little. And Halle Berry’s wasn’t even the same character.
7. I don’t care, that hair deserved its own trailer.
8. Cuz they needed someone to give some dignity to the downward spiral this series was about to take. Besides Michael Gough was awesome. Case in point, Top Secret!
9. I don’t know why everyone was surprised by how the series turned into a fetish version of James Bond after the programmable Batarang. And all of them just sort of stood there and waited for him to throw it. So dumb.
10. Cocaine?
11. She was kind of out of her mind. Which is another reason I hate this version of Catwoman.
12. There was later an episode of Batman TAS that did the same thing but it was so much better. Some CPA deduces all these parts going into this one auto repair garage are pretty suspicious and sells that info to the Penguin. Well, I say sells but…
13. Best Batmobile racing game was Lego Batman.
14. The out of control branding obsession that people think typified the Adam West show but really didn’t.
8. My girlfriend still wants that thing.
8a. What the hell happened to the numbering here?
9. Her only job qualifications are “legs” and probably “mayor-pegging”.
10. If the comics are to be believed, every kid in Gotham is a vigilante or master criminal in the making. And by “master criminal” I mean Crazy Quilt.
11. Cocaine.
12. Let’s not give the Ice King any ideas.
13. Chip is Harvey.
14. One less mayor-pegging bimbo to worry about.
15. They were planning to do a Pfeiffer Catwoman movie for a decade but it never seemed to click. Eventually she didn’t want to even talk about it anymore so they decided to change the CHARACTER but keep the concept they’d foisted on it as some kind of kitty avatar. Then we got Halle Berry’s. And the sun became as black as sackcloth, the full moon became like blood. And lo, the cocaine did flow freely.
When Frank Reynolds emerges from the leather couch, I cannot help but think it is part of Penguin’s latest plan.
And the movie still makes more sense than The Dark Knight Rises.
Learn to count, fucker
I just love that Danny DeVito’s Penguin and Frank Reynolds are essentially the same person, especially when he decides to live weird.
They can fly a little. About as much as a penguin!
You gotta let him fly.
This movie makes zero sense and gives zero f@cks – but unlike Dark Knight Rises where that mentality ruins it – I LOVE IT for that. Made when Tim Burton wasn’t lazy and actually had ideas and batshit things to say.
Always felt this was a great Elseworlds/Grimm’s fairytale version of Batman with no regard for logic or realism. Probably my favorite live action Bat flick after Dark Knight. Hell, it’s so insane I find it more rewatchable than Dark Knight. Nobody would be able to get away with something like this today.
Yeah, my thoughts exactly.
One of my favorite parts, at the masquerade ball everyone wears masks, but Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle. The two people who wear masks on the reg.
the Dark Knight Rises pays homage to this. Another masquerade ball, but Bruce doesn’t wear a mask.
Don’t he and Selina discuss how they are both tired of wearing masks? Leading to the kiss under the mistletoe comment, leading to the realization of who they “really” are, leading to Selina’s awesome, “Does this mean we have to fight now?”
SO many great little things like that in this movie. “I’m sorry, I mistook me for somebody else.”
Why ask questions? Just enjoy the crazy film!
The Dark Knight was the best Batman movie, but Batman Returns is the best movie featuring Batman. Why? It has personality. Nolan’s movies all feel like great 3 hour movie trailers.
Batman Begins was the best Batman movie, in my eyes.
The least convoluted by far.
The Dark Knight is imo the best comic book movie to date, with Avengers a close second but Batman Returns is immune to any question or debate because I simply grew up with it and I also credit Michelle Pheifer as catwoman with the first white woman to make my dick hard achievement.
Thank you. I’ve always hated this second one but everybody loved it because of reasons
First error: going through a Tim Burton-movie to look for logical errors and plot-holes. There’s gonna be a lot of them – the guy’s crazy. However, he’s got panache – and he make awesome visuals. And, noone can fault the choice of Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman.
Which also should make the question about Catwoman being “resurrected” by cats a little moot – this is in the series, and the story has been told over and over.
Besides, Batman WAS a no-killing “superhero” until the “grown up” series started – DC Vertigo’s Batman is a lot darker and more murderous than the original character.
The original Batman killed all the time, and used guns. The “no killing rule” came along in the 70s, I think.
No, a lot further back than that. Around 1940. Batman only killed in the first few issues. Everybody takes a couple of panels to mean Batman was popping off goons left and right but by the time the Joker came along Bats was strictly no killing.
Slightly off-topic, I re-watched the Burton “Planet of the Apes” a month or so ago and…Jesus, so very Burtony. Complete Marky Mark miscasting and Helena Bonham Carter’s Michael Jackson makeup is very distracting and the peeks into ape society were, well, apeshit.
Yet better than Alice In Wonderland. Michael Clarke Duncan and Tim Roth were awesome (RIP MCD.)
Does anyone else remember the cereal tie-in for this movie? Basically it was chocolate Chex mixed with the marshmallows from Lucky Charms. Good stuff.
Also, the tattooed strongman with the dynamite was played by the late Rick Zumwalt, best known for playing Bull Hurley in “Over the Top.”
“Being number one is everything. There is no second place. Second sucks!” ~Bull Hurley
Penguins with rockets strapped to them theory: How else was this maniac gonna celebrate winning his mayoral bid? Fishsticks?
Pretty sure dynamite thug also fought Hightower in Police Academy 6: City Under Siege. Please verify on IMDB. If I am right, please nominate for COTW on Filmdrunk even though this is GammaSquad and god bless.
I always wondered how Bruce Wayne got all the eye makeup wiped off when he pulled off his mask at the end of the movie.
Also, did he wear a different disposable cowl every night? He just peeled that thing right off at the neck like a packet of instant potatoes.
Michelle Pfeiffer making out with a live cable did strange things to me as a boy.
Batman Returns seems like the studio stepped away from Burton and let him put his Beetlejuice all over it; if you didn’t know who the director was for the movie you could make an educated guess 20 minutes in. That said, I think Burton did an admirable job with arguably one of the more difficult Bat-villians (the Penguin) to translate to the big screen. I remember reading many, many, MANY moons ago in a Wizard magazine about how the original Batman Returns story was going to involve some sort of Gotham secret society that Wayne and Cobblepot’s family were involved with, Catwoman acting more like an assassin than a liberated secretary, and there being a brief nod to Robin.
What is this Wizard magazine you speak of? And how do I get a subscription?
There was a big plan for Robin even in the first Burton Batman. They went as far to storyboard his origin in Batman during the car chase between Batman and Joker after the museum. Marlon Wayans had signed a contract for Robin just like Billy Dee Williams had for Harvey Dent. Both were paid off big by WB once Batman Forever was made without either.
While Batman Returns is definitely a fun movie, it’s off the rail-ness is what got WB to go to Joel Schumaker for Forever. Forever is off the rails but in a toy maker way instead of weird way. So with Returns, while fun, it probably spelled the descent into George Clooney and ice puns that exiled live action Batman. Mask of the Phantasm, released in-between Returns and Forever, is probably the 2nd best (at worst) Batman movie
Another question needing to be asked: Why the hell am I re-watching Batman Returns?
The answer to all the questions is this – Because this movie is shit
“Re-Watch ‘Batman Returns’”
Now why would I want to do that?