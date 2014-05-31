20 Fascinating Facts About The ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Franchise

Despite this, it’s still part of the BHC franchise which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. From Crocodile Dundee storylines to Sylvester Stallone disputes, here are 20 facts about Axel Foley’s rise to 1980s box office king.
1. Improvising lines resulted in countless ruined takes. Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, and especially Eddie Murphy, would improvise lines throughout the filming, resulting in countless ruined takes. During the first film’s “super cops scene” Ashton can be scene pinching his face and looking down to hide his laughter at Murphy’s monologue.
2. Sly Stallone dropped out of the original film because of orange juice. Sylvester Stallone was originally in the Axel Foley role, but reportedly pulled some diva behavior and dropped out weeks before production was to begin over a dispute about the particular brand of orange juice in his trailer.
3. Stallone wasn’t the only actor considered for the role. Before Eddie Murphy took over the role, actors Al Pacino, Mickey Rourke ,and James Caan were all considered for the part.
4. An early draft for the sequel involved Axel Foley posing as a rent-a-cop. The sequel’s first draft involved Axel going undercover as a security guard to help Rosewood and Taggart stop a corrupt security service run by a Detroit crimelord. The script also called for Axel to have a 20-something partner as his love interest.
5. Bronson Pinchot earned more screen time with his Serge character. Originally, the BHC script had two men working in the art gallery scene, with the dialogue split between them. Bronson Pinchot impressed director Martin Brest with his Serge character so much that Brest scaled back the other part to allow Pinchot more screen time.
6. Serge did not return for the sequel because of TGIF. Producers wanted Bronson Pinchot back for the sequel, but Pinchot didn’t want to put Perfect Strangers on hiatus to film the movie. As told to the A.V. Club, when Pinchot finally did return for the third film he filmed some of his scenes without ever acting alongside Eddie Murphy:
“And then when we did a scene, we were shooting, and he was so low-energy that John Landis sent him upstairs and said, “Just rest, Eddie, and I’ll do the scene with Bronson.” So whenever you see my face in the movie, I’m not really talking to Eddie, I’m talking to John Landis.”
7. The first BHC held onto a box office record for 20 years. The movie was the highest grossing R-rated film between 1984 and 2004, when it was eventually dethroned by The Passion of the Christ. It’s national success can largely be attributed to the fact that it was the first R-rated film to have a release in more than 2,000 theaters across the United States.
8. Crocodile Dundee could have been in the third film. One of the studio notes that was pushed for the film was a cross-over storyline involving Crocodile Dundee. As dumb as that idea sounds, it was pushed by then-Paramount Pictures chairman, Brandon Tartikoff, before being shot down by Eddie Murphy.
9. Beverly Hills Cop III could have had Sean Connery co-starring. Besides Crocodile Dundee, another idea that was on the table involved Axel heading over to London and teaming up with Sean Connery, who would play a Scotland Yard detective. The storyline was eventually scrapped because producers felt that it was too similar to the Michael Douglas film, Black Rain.
10. The producers had to take a guess what the Beverly Hills Police Department would look like. On the DVD commentary for the first film, director Martin Brest notes that they were unable to gain access to actually see the Beverly Hills Police Department, so they had to simply guess what it might look like inside. Brest says he wanted it too look as different from the Detroit set as possible and the set crew was told to make it look like “private security for rich people.”
Stallone also didn’t do the film cuz he wanted it to be “Cobra”. He wanted to change the name from Axel Foley to Axel Cobretti. Beverly Hills Cop would’ve basically been Cobra but released 2 years earlier. If my movie knowledge serves me right, I believe the film was never intended to be an action-comedy until Eddie signed on.
Yet they kept the two friends with ties to Beverly Hills white and didn’t even register that it could be an issue.
Stan Bush’s The Touch, which is most famous for being in Transformers: The Movie, was first written and performed for Cobra. Cobra still sucks balls, and BHC is legendary, so I think it was all part of God’s Plan.
Holy Cow. “You’ve Got the Touch” in Cobra? Never heard that one before. I know ‘Power of Love” was written for Rocky 4 (or so I’ve heard. Quite frankly the theme makes no sesne in that context), and that Joe Esposito’s “You’re the Best” was supposedly written for Rocky 2 before it got used in Karate Kid.
But Stan Bush doing a song in Cobra? That’s would’ve made the movie go from a perfect 10 for me, up to an 11, lol. Cobra sucks, no doubt, but it’s essentially “Dirty Harry” on steroids (or “on 80’s” lol), and that’s why it’s my favorite non-Rocky, non-Rambo Sly movie. I’m still pulling for the infamous 2 hour workprint of it to be released someday.
“I’ll blow this whole place up man.”
“Go ahead…I don’t shop here.”
Axel uses a Browning Hi-Power pistol in all three movies.
Also, I can’t listen to Axel F without thinking of Peter Griffiths singing along.
I always think of Khan from King of the Hill.
Here’s a question for discussion: WHY is Eddie Murphy no longer funny? Ive got a theory that comedians who rely on energy find their comedic abilities fade as they age. Its hard to pinpoint but its like a light behind the eyes that disappears at a certain point and it just comes across as trying too hard.
Examples: Eddie Murphy, Mike Myers, Steve Martin, Robin Williams, Jim Carrey
My theory is that Eddie became so famous that it led to him being further away from the common man. If you look at Louis or Chris Rock, they’re still out in the world. I think when you get to Eddies level you just stop being able to relate.
I’ve always thought it was because Eddke’s schtick, his comedy bread and butter, was him being the smart ass outsider who when put on situations outside of his own world tool control by being a fast talking huckster. When someone is past their late 20’s/early 30’s that just doesn’t work. He was unable to adapt his comedy persona as he got older.
Eddie Murphy and Steve Martin (and Jim Carrey to a lesser extent) were never really comedians. They were actors playing comedians, no matter how great and influential their comedy was. Stand-Up was always a stepping stone to bigger things.
Their comedy was always a production. It was never a release valve for self-hatred to stave off suicide like it is with Rock, Louie, Chappelle, Oswalt, and every other headlining comic. Bruce, Carlin, and Pryor all deeply hated themselves. Hell, even Bill Cosby’s dark side has spilled out over the last 10 years or so. I don’t think Murphy and Martin hate themselves, so they’ve never had to laugh to keep from crying, and middle aged millionaires aren’t funny on their own.
The body count in the first one is astonishing and completely cartoony. It really epitomizes the 80’s action movie.
30 years ago. Not 20. Damn I’m old.
BHC III turned 20 this week. The original turns 30 later this year.
