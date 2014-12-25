These Are The Pop Culture And Geeky Christmas Trees We Should Have Made This Year

Godzilla Christmas tree photographed by Blondie2992.
It’s Christmas already? How did that happen? We were not ready. We need to get a tree, tout de suite. To that end, here are 25 suggestions for geeky and pop culture Christmas trees that are our preferred conifers. (Try to say those last four words a bunch of times. Out loud. Around relatives or coworkers. DO IT.)
If you manage to recreate any of these pleasing trees, you can then add some cool ornaments or, I don’t know, launch that sucker with a slingshot. Merry Christmas, everyone.
“I turned my new 7′ blue Christmas tree into Cookie Monster.” — enhydra-lutris
Groot tree topper made by WolfenM. (More pictures here.)
Now you’re thinking with portals. [via]
Walken around the Christmas tree. [via]
“How I forfeited my security desposit” — Dizzytrist
Pac-Man Christmas tree photographed by clifwith1f.
Chemis-tree [via]
Dalek (Doctor Who) photographed by Lindsey J. Testolin.
A Very Lovecraft Christmas by liquidnight.
