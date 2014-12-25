These Are The Pop Culture And Geeky Christmas Trees We Should Have Made This Year

#Godzilla #Pokemon #Doctor Who #Sesame Street #Christopher Walken #Christmas #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Video Games #Star Wars
Entertainment Editor
12.25.14

Godzilla Christmas tree photographed by Blondie2992.

It’s Christmas already? How did that happen? We were not ready. We need to get a tree, tout de suite. To that end, here are 25 suggestions for geeky and pop culture Christmas trees that are our preferred conifers. (Try to say those last four words a bunch of times. Out loud. Around relatives or coworkers. DO IT.)

If you manage to recreate any of these pleasing trees, you can then add some cool ornaments or, I don’t know, launch that sucker with a slingshot. Merry Christmas, everyone.

“I turned my new 7′ blue Christmas tree into Cookie Monster.” — enhydra-lutris

Groot tree topper made by WolfenM. (More pictures here.)

Now you’re thinking with portals. [via]

Walken around the Christmas tree. [via]

“How I forfeited my security desposit” — Dizzytrist

Pac-Man Christmas tree photographed by clifwith1f.

Chemis-tree [via]

Dalek (Doctor Who) photographed by Lindsey J. Testolin.

A Very Lovecraft Christmas by liquidnight.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Godzilla#Pokemon#Doctor Who#Sesame Street#Christopher Walken#Christmas#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Video Games#Star Wars
TAGSChristmasCHRISTMAS TREESchristopher walkenCTHULHUDALEKdarth vaderDOCTOR WHOGODZILLAGROOTGuardians of the GalaxymarioPokémonportalPUNSSESAME STREETStar WarsTESLA COILvideo games

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP