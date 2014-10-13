A Cosplayer Is Being Labeled As ‘Racist’ For Her Blackface Michonne From ‘The Walking Dead’ Costume

Cosplay enthusiast Kira Markeljc is facing the wrath of the Internet, truly the loudest of wraths, for going “blackface” in order to look like Michonne from The Walking Dead. The online ruckus began when, according to BuzzFeed, “Tumblr user narulein…posted her friend’s makeup test on Tumblr last weekend.” The German artist, who goes by Purple Candy Cosplay on Facebook, has been working on the get-up for awhile, and when the test picture went viral, she deleted it and posted this message.
Soooo, many people said i made a “blackface” with my michonne make up test. First: i only wanted to cosplay my favourite Character of the walking dead and i wanted to do her COMPLETLY.
Second: i am definitly not a racist, what many people said i hate racists and i have to say that i am not complete german so…
Third: i deleted the pictures if some of u feeled disturbed by them. That don’t means that i give up cosplaying michonne. I will do it anyway it is my free decision.
So guys, hope now u all are satisfied and hate more (Via)
Michonne isn’t the only Walking Dead character she’s dressed up as.
When asked about the controversy, Markeljc commented, “Everyone who makes something good gets haters, right. I see it as something special, my site also gets more likes,” which isn’t really doing her any favors. Meanwhile, even white people don’t want to dress up as CORAL.
man, what is with these haters hating on everyone!? i dont get it! they should stop the hate, and appreciate.
Won’t defend this type of behavior & this loon in particular, but maybe people should stop blowing up these stories & reporting on them. I know they say if you forget your history you’re doomed to repeat it, but most kids these days wouldn’t know anything about minstrel shows & the like if it wasn’t for the controversy over things like blackface. At the end of the day, no one is offended when Dave Chappelle goes white face for certain characters because there is no stigma attached to it, but his motives are no different than her motive, so it’s kinda backwards to jump straight to the “racist” card for these kinds of things. Insensitive & ignorant, sure, but true racism is deliberate & it comes w/ at least some level of intent.
Having had to explain to residents as an RA back in the day why dressing up in blackface was an absolutely terrible idea (thankfully I noticed them with black greasepaint in the hall), once you explain the problem, they generally have a “snap to” moment.
Her motive? Seems like she was dressing like a character from a show that she enjoys. The word racist has no meaning anymore. Congrats.
Ehh there isn’t stigma attached to “blackface” in most parts of the world of the world either. This is part of US history. US doesn’t equal the world. For most people dressing up as cool including painting your face is not a big deal. I fail to see why this german girl should be bashed because americans have massive internal issues
Exactly. its all about motive and intent. If she was changing her race to make fun of and dehumanize Michonne’s race, then that would be offensive, but she was actually trying to honor her favorite character, by trying to have the most accurate depiction possible. If she had black shoe polish and accentuated lips like the old blackface, then of course that would have been offensive
Imitation is supposed to be the sincerest form of flattery, except when it comes to race. No matter how tasteful, respectful or the attention to detail, someone can still be offended by it. Even with parody, just because Chappelle wore white face in a clear attempt of humor, some people can still be offended.
Hell, Eddie Murphy wore white face on SNL, but this week during SNL’s cold open, in which they made fun of Kim Jong-Un and North Korea, it was respectful and safe. Times have changed. They didn’t use makeup so their non-Asian would look more like North Koreans or give them Asian features. I didn’t hear anyone attempt to use a Korean/Asian sounding accent. It was a safe, PC parody.
While I give her a pass because she’s not here in the states where the civil rights movement is still young (historically) and black face has a very very bad history. Oh, and the whole segregation, lack of rights, and slavery history. Comparing black face to when a black actor does white face is not the same due to that thing called history.
@RillBomanowski if you’re not a complete dumb ass, it’s actually pretty easy to understand.
I’ll explain, if you’re a college kid with a painted face of a different race, it’s more than likely half assed and looks like shit. Then, if you go to most any bar or club in most any city, all it takes is one person to find it offensive or racist and they’re very likely to say or do something about it. They may not even say a word. They may just walk up to you and punch you in your painted face.
If you’re willing to accept that outcome, because you are asking for it, then more power to you. I like to have a good time when I go out, not ruin other people’s time, whether the face paint is unintentionally racist/offensive or not. If that is your thing, Bromanowski, then by all means face paint it up for Halloween, guy.
@Peter Whitney, except what she did was not — in fact — blackface. Blackface has white rims around the eyes, exaggerated red lips (possibly also outlined in white), and coal-black grease paint. It’s like a clown mask. It had a specific look because it was in a stylized form of entertainment, minstrel shows.
She used makeup to realistically imitate a specific character, and in no way imitated blackface.
@Sunny-Dee blackface doesn’t have to have the white rims around the eyes and/or exaggerated red lips such as when Bing Crosby did it. Yes it is the most known version. But really, blackface is makeup applied to a performer portraying a black person. That is the definition of it plain and simple.
@Dan Seitz explain to me again why there’s no way for my add that Rill bro to an ignore list yet?
@Dan Seitz – So you were an Egyptian God back in the day, huh?
I think only Roger Sterling is allowed to do blackface at this point
@Peter Whitney Thank God I know that you have been appointed arbiter of all that is good and holy. I was worried that post hasn’t been filled yet!! You say “But really, blackface is makeup applied to a performer portraying a black person. That is the definition of it plain and simple.” Look up the history of blackface and the minstrel shows and you will see that the garish portrayal of blacks with the white outlines and big red lips is EXACTLY what the definition of blackface is.
BTW……….. a hint for you. Stay away from Star Trek conventions as you will go ballistic with us pasty white nerds putting on the brown makeup to become Klingons!!
tlhIngan maH!
Eddie Murphy played a white human being in Coming To America
the wanes brother – played two white chicks…
Robert Downey JR – was a dude disguised as a dude playing another dude in tropic thunder
Mickey Rooney plays a Japanese Human being in Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Laurence Olivier Shakespearean character, who is labeled a “Moor” who was a black human being
Trading Places – Dan Aykroyd as Louis Winthorp as a Jamaican
YOU GET THE POINT YET … GET OVER YOURSELVES STOP BEING STUPID AN IGNORANT !!!
dont say this is not the same because all these actors PLAYED A CHARACTER WHICH IS WHAT THIS COSPLAYER IS DOING … …
I’m so fucking offended…. by this person’s spelling and grammar. More proof cosplayers are retarded.
She’s German. English isn’t her first language. I am offended by your stupidity.
BURN!!
BOOMSHAKALAKA!
*raises hand*
is it me or did she also make her nose wider in a way that looks nothing like Michonne but is definitely playing into a stereotype?
It looks like she has two side-noses growing out of her actual nose.
Same thought.
This cosplayer’s makeup > Ridley Scott’s Exodus’ casting
The moral of the story is that going in blackface is never OK unless you’ve been Iron Man.
I dont even look at Tropic Thunder as blackface, because they weren’t making fun of black people. They were making fun of stupid method actors who go to extremes to change their appearance. Its all about the intent. People just are so over sensitive nowadays.
*huge fart sound*
I understand the history of blackface, but we have to look at the intent over everything. I cant be mad at her because she didn’t do it out of malice, for obviously she loves the character, and it was meant to be a tribute. Not all countries and cultures are as enlightened and sensitive to racial issues like many Americans are, and I think we should educate, before we shame. Me personally, I don’t think it is wrong to go as another character as long as it is done accurately, and not in a mocking fashion. She actually tried to be accurate with her depiction, not to make fun of her race, but to honor the character. Now if she had coal black skin, with accentuated lips and eyes, then we would be talking about something else.
You said it all Marc. Good post.
idk, the dreads, the outfit, and the katana would’ve been fine right? how often do u see ethnic cosplayers put on white or “flesh” colored makeup to portray white characters? its something not usually used unless the characters are alien or something. she would’ve been a fine michonne with the big fake nose and brown paint….her answer was kinda disappointing as well…oh well
I think it’s important to note that while, yes blackface specifically has a really horrendous history in America it’s also a huge issue around the world. Look into recent conversations around Zwarte Piet in the Netherlands. It’s a holiday time where essentially everyone dawns black face to celebrate our equivalent to old St. Nick’s elves. It happens all around the world and has impacted black people negatively across the board.
Bravo Marc. And this my friends is is a great explanation as to why she isn’t really wearing “black face.” She’s wearing makeup to appear as a different race other than her own.
Marc, if anyone should be sensitive to racial issues it’s Germans.
@st8CHILL
If she did that she would have been accused of white washing the character. Its the pussification of this world at work, there’s actually no way she could have done this character without pissing someone off and as such it is they who are racists, not her.
I don’t see ethnic cos-players that often, but I would assume that those who are dedicated enough to do so would. Its really not that hard to figure out, if you want to do a character of another race you either do it poorly or wear makeup. That’s not racist.
@Marc Watkins
You sir are a hero. Thank you for your highly intellectual post.
As long as I can still weekend as Sailor Moon. Despite my race and gender shortcomings.
EVERYONE IS RAYCESS!
Wait, Michonne from Walking Dead is black, right? Oh, ok, just checking. Sooo…then it kinda makes sense that if you’re going to dress up as her, you might want to darken your skin somehow? I don’t see anyone using shoe polish, flaring their nostrils, or wearing big goofy prosthetic lips here. Moving on…
I see the point on the skin tone thing, but look at her nose.
@mike keesey: I can’t believe its come to me defending cosplay, but how is using stage makeup to effect the look of another person racist?
There’s a difference, and it’s not subtle, between using makeup to darken your skin or give yourself a nose akin to the person you’re emulating and “blackface.”
People need to stop looking for reasons to be offended and start being offended over actual problems. This is not offensive. It’s actually a damned fine makeup job where someone has gone above and beyond to look like another actress, nose and all.
@adm.fookbar Except the nose looks nothing like Michonne’s. So it’s not really a damned fine make-up job.
You don’t actually have to darken your skin to play a black character. The fact that a character’s race is the biggest thing you take away from a character is actually really sad. You don’t need to look exactly like an actor who plays a character to play the character. To me when I see these things I see someone who needed and excuse to do race bending makeup. Racist? Probably not. But in a world where there are so many white characters for you to play and so few black characters, I’ll never quite understand the obsession white people have with darkening their skin and playing black characters.
I’m not offended by this specific situation, but I do think it’s something to avoid.
This is really becoming the bottom line in the American discussion of race in 2014. Proactive steps to improve the situation for racial minorities have taken a backseat to an endless succession of controversies, from the extreme to the ridiculous. I must have read 10 articles about the Ferguson police department only having two black officers, but not a single one suggesting a real change for that. Because it’s not about a result any more, it’s about using our increased online visibility (in the form of think pieces and social media) making up for our apathy in the real world.
What @MagSeven said, @adm.fookbar. It doesn’t look anything like her nose (or anybody’s nose). It just looks like she widened it because everyone knows black people have wide noses. To give her the benefit of the doubt, that may not have been her intent, but after seeing the picture she could have realized how bad it looks and gone back to the drawing board.
And yet some chubby lady is running around in a slave leia costume as we speak and no ones gonna say shit. What a world.
DUDE!! SPOILERS!!
Great, so now I know Jobba and Leia’s love child will be in the Episode 7!!
Gwyneth Paltrow is putting on the fat suit again, for this role isn’t she??
People can’t be offended by freedom of expression. Dick.
@Rachel Pine Wait. What?
How do people find the energy to get upset about this shit?
her heart may be in the right place, but knowing anything about history or what black face means to people of color (like the character she is portraying) she should know better. like others said, PoC don’t apply white makeup to our cosplay…we basically become “black(whoever we cosplay”…she would’ve been fine being “white michonne”….the end
@RillBomanowski You’re the dumbest thing that ever fell out of your mothers vagina.
White people didn’t freak out when the Wayans brothers dressed up as white girls in the movie White Chicks. How is this any different? I think it was tastefully done. Good job. You did a wonderful make-up job.
lol at white chicks always being the fallback like that comedy had the racial significance of actual black face in the past…at least use tropic thunder as a reference, that shit was gold
Remind me of the period in history where white people were treated as sub human and mocked openly by the majority of society and denied basic rights and even a modicum of respect? Black face has a shameful, disgusting history and its my belief that it is not up to white people to decide what is offensive to people of color.
Have you ever read a history book? Maybe you can even just Google it, but there’s a pretty good reason
If you’re interested in understanding the history of blackface, please check out this video I made [www.youtube.com]
Whiteface isn’t comparable to blackface because as a repercussion of black face: Black women were raped and forcefully sterilized, freed slaves were viewed as sub human, slavery was perpetuated and stereotypes were set up that still impact black people to this day.
When the Wayans brothers did “white face”. what happened to you? Im curious.
The reason people are offended by these things is because of the history behind them. Whtie face has never lead to anything similar to what has happened because of black face.
I enjoy reading people’s discussions of history; trying to lay out the context of traditional American blackface from minstrel shows and the like, while completely ignoring the context of a German woman cosplayer in 2014.
Skin color isn’t necessary for cosplay, unless it’s an alien of some sort. Our ethnicity is not a costume, and there’s too much history on this to leave any sort of gray area. Her heart is in the right place, so I won’t call her a racist, but the blackface part of the costune is wrong. Period.
What about the wig? If it’s racist for a white woman to (realistically) use black makeup, is it also racist for her to use a realistic black wig?
@sunny-dee what the fug is a “black wig”? black in color? dreds? all of those things are hair that anyone can have. On top of that “black” wigs do not have the terrible, shameful, disgusting history that black face does. That is the difference
This is so stupid ohhhh black face is bad because of blacks and slavery and blah blah blah.
WTF is wrong with you guys she is cosplaying thats not racism and if you want to talk about mistreatment of people and unfair treatment I offer you to try being an Irish or Scots man in Europe all through out history EVEN today OH and BTW Irish were slaves BEFORE DURING AND AFTER Black people FYI. yea where do you think the term wigger came from it was coined because IRISH SLAVES WERE WHITE NIGGERS. they called them that after the blacks were called niggers but they were still slaves just the new name got added later. if you don’t believe me go look up the book White Cargo it will tell you all about the lost history of Irish Salvery.
The first rule of being a white person – Thou shall not go black face. It’s that simple.
I was going to ask if Black face was even considered offensive outside the USA but decided not to be lazy and googled it instead. Short answer: Yes it is. Except in a couple of places including Germany. Kind of.
[www.slate.com]
Im black, and don’t see this in any way a racist action. Just pointless, as in the fact that every major cosplayer, will do their best to look like the original, but I’ve never seen any darken their skin or whiten skin for the appearance of a different race. Its pointless, not racist.
In the words of my friend Shelinda
“Seriously? What’s the difference between cosplaying a black character and a Japanese one or a girl cosplaying a malev character and visa versa… Which happens all the time in cosplay…. I mean, the point of cosplaying is to become the character isn’t it?”
Doing something ignoring it may be seen as offensive? It’s OK, you didn’t know someone being offended was a possibility. Being pointed out about it and going all defensive? Now there’s something to think about.
MG everyone gets offended by anything now a days it is impossible to not offend someone.
more over if you are getting offended at a cosplayer for darkening their skin then you might as well hate on all the white people that turnmexican or light skin black from bronzer or going tanning.
Hating for a good reason is admirable because I HATE RACISM and STUPIDITY.
Hating for someone cosplaying a character because of your own insecurities is RACIST AND STUPID!!!
Lets be honest here, even If she did not go in blackface, every bash would read as “She thinks she’s too good to portray another race. Freakin RACIST!!”
P.S, She was just stupid enough to chose cosplay such a character. (inb4 : “You mean this character isnt good enough just because of her race?! RACIST!!”
WUT
Why do hot chicks always have to be into the weirdest shit? ;(
I applaud her attempt to look like Michonne, although that nose was a total fail. She looks way more like Michonne than Beth. I don’t think it’s a big issue to dress up like a favorite character from a show or movie for ComicCon or Halloween; and it makes sense that a lot of girls would choose to dress up as Michonne, because she is a beautiful ass-kicking badass. Technically, isn’t blackface that horrible, over the top minstrel paint from Al Jolson days? This girl’s makeup looks professional and not like it’s supposed to be making fun of race.
Not racist. Just ignorant of the implications, understandably. This doesn’t move the needle on the OUTRAGE-O-METER.
Let’s get back to showing pictures from any one of the American colleges where racist-themed parties were undoubtedly held this past weekend.
This woman has been inspired by a very strong female character in a very popular tv series. She should not be judged for wanting to be like Michonne. Stores sell “Mexican” costumes (ponchos and make-up to make people look tan) and that’s acceptable, but you’re telling me it is not allowed for someone to dress up like their role model because their role model is black? You are being racist if you think that it is ok for her to dress up as anyone as long as she doesn’t try to look black. Grow up.
My husband who is a mixed Black and white told me to tell you to tell these people to kiss your ass!!! You can go like whatever you want for Halloween. Your not a racist because she is your favorite person on the show. Halloween is about using your imagination.
That nose tho.
I want to stay this:
While I am personally not offended by this portrayal, I think that this is something that, perhaps, people should avoid. Why? Because regardless of how you particularly feel about this issue: this does trigger feelings of hurt among some black people. The reality of black face has not been taught to many people so I almost do not blame the numerous ignorant comments I see here. But allow these ignorant comments to be the reason why things like this need to stop.
I find it kinda sad that people genuinely think that it is impossible for you to dress as a black character without darkening your skin. I will never get that. I was Velmas for halloween last year and wearing light makeup never once crossed my mind. If the largest aspect you take away from Michonne is her skin color then you’re doing something wrong. This woman could have worn dreads, carried a samurai sword and maybe had two zombies behind her and we’d all know exactly who she is.
To the guy asking about Mexican costumes in the store: those are also offensive. Neither of these things is actually OK. You can wear the costume without wearing the race.
For anyone interested in actually educating yourself on what black face actually is, please feel free to check out this video I made to educate people who do not know anything about blackface. [www.youtube.com]
What if it wasn’t offensive? People truly cannot give offense, you have to choose to be offended. That’s the honest truth. I’m not in any way using that as some sort of escape hatch for racists. I’m not excusing blatant racist or other bigoted acts intended to demean people, but when the issue becomes seeking out cases “offensive” stuff there is a problem.
To clarify somewhat, there needs to be some room for people to let things roll off, to goal shouldn’t be aggressively targeting anything that could be considered offensive because there is NO definition of what that means. And what is considered offensive changes from person to person, culture to culture, etc. When no offense is intended, especially when the offensive thing in question is intended as a positive by the person who’s doing it, I don’t see how people can get pissed off about it. Or why a person who was operating under a different context must apologize when another person injects their own opinions into the issue.
People need to dry up. I’m as disgusted as the next person with Richie Incognito, racist police officers, and members of the KKK. But if the goal is equality, maybe attacking people who aren’t doing anything to stop progress, and indeed may be fully supportive of blacks, gays, etc. isn’t the best idea.
God help me if anyone ever gets a hold of that picture of me when I was 9, with a feather in my hair throwing bales of tea into Boston Harbor with a group of school kids on a historical trip.
I either need to start drinking less, more, or hire someone to proofread my comments.
OMG she went black face and darkened her skin thats all she did if you think thats “RACIST” then go hate on every woman out there using bronzer or going tanning because they go in white and come out looking like light skinned black or mexican in skin tone but thats just beauty right ?!?!?! friggin ass hats…..
Funny how Dave chappelle’s white face never pissed any one off. hell I laughed my ass off.
because it was funny. The Wayans Bros. tho, not so much
Jesus, it’s not that hard to understand, just don’t paint your face to try and resemble a different race. Fuck your intent or whatever nonsense, just don’t do it. It is always a bad idea. And, the people talking about black comedians doing white face, you are what is wrong with our country. How hard is it for you to understand that it is not the same goddamn thing?
Sigh, I just don’t even know how to start to respond to something that patently stupid.
@yellowmenace You probably think it was smart for someone to say there should be two women doing Weekend Update, but it’s sexist for two men to do it.
Jesus christ, I’m done. This is entirely too much idiocy for me to deal with. In this thread alone people have written why this is a bad fucking idea and you’re clearly not even trying to understand it so why should I try even bother trying to convince you?
Who are you to say it’s not the same damn thing? Grow the fuck up and quit worrying about shit that doesn’t matter
Dude, you’ve got the most racist screen name I’ve seen on this website. I guess Asians don’t count in the race discussion.
@JTRO You know what, you’re right. It’s something I’ve been using too long because I thought it was amusing way too long ago, and I’ve been too lazy to come up with anything else because I’m bad at naming things. But, I’ve been on a bit of a Futurama kick lately, so there.
@Titanius Anglesmith Goddammit no…it’s just like that race game from Family Guy [www.youtube.com]
She didn’t do it to resemble a race. She did it to resemble a character she likes.
But it is though, no double standards. One will do just fine, if painting yourself to match a different skin tone for any reason is racist if you’re white its racist if your black brown or purple. Only an idiot accepts double standards.
I can’t imagine how you people would react in the face of actual racism.
“YOU PEOPLE”?!!?!!!
I am not offended that someone has taken a GENUINE interest in a character of my colour.
As a black person, of course I am affected and hurt by blackface, but that is not what I see here. This girl is neither ridiculing my physical features nor making me out to be an idiot. As she has done with her favourite white characters, she is glorifying one of her favourite black by attempting to accurately depict them through cosplay.
Mother of god this is stupid. I saw multiple pictures of a black woman dressed up as Sailor Moon. When people jumped on her for not portraying a character of her race, naturally, and rightfully, people came to her defense and said she should not be told she’s not allowed to cosplay outside her race. But as soon as a white girl is bashed for cosplaying outside her race, everyone seems to think it’s okay to bash her for it.
And for those who are saying “Michonne’s race should not be the one thing she takes away from the character.” that’s clearly not what she has taken from the character. If her race was all she cared about, I doubt she’d be saying Michonne is her favorite character. She was trying to be ACCURATE, which all good cosplayers try to be.
But it doesn’t matter. If you’re white, you’re racist no matter what you do. If she had kept her skin white, she would have been called racist for NOT painting her face. You race-baiters will bitch about ANYTHING to get attention.
No one (besides the older generation who bitches about it all the time) even knows what black face IS anymore, which is how it should be. Let that shit disappear into history. It was never funny and it was always offensive. The only reason anyone even knows about black face nowadays is because you race-baiters won’t stop talking about it. I’m talking to you Carol Boston Weatherford.
Just let the girl cosplay and stfu. She’s not racist nor was she trying to be. The only ones even talking about race were the ones bring black face into it. Had you kept your mouths shut, nobody would have given a fuck.
Oh please. No one sad a damn thing about the Wayans brothers doing white chicks, or the horrible display of stereotypes. People just want something to complain about. Doesn’t matter what it is. Get a life
omg if she was racist she wouldnt have dressed up like Michonne at all. People need to get over this racist stuff. Yes there are people still out there that are racist but so what? Get over it there are always gonna be people like that. Ignore them and live your life.
“Ignore them and live your life.”
Black people are trying to do that, but they keep getting shot by all those racists they’re ignoring.
I love it when people who’ve never experienced racism lecture on what is and isn’t racism. That is some plutonium grade privilege. Probably don’t see anything wrong with Washington’s NFL team either. I do love me some privilege.
Wait…if you’re a member of an oppressed minority, aren’t you just as unqualified to lecture people about privilege?
I have several mixed nieces aND nephews. I see what they go through on a daily basis. Hell, even they don’t care that she did this. Racism goes two ways. It’s ok for black men to dress up as white people and act all stereotypical but if a white person dresses up as a black person, and includes none of the stereotypes it’s not ok? Think before you type man. It’s easy to do
Hmmmmmmmm. Washington’s NFL team……….. Oh!! You mean the Redskins?? Where there have been all kinds of Native Americans come out and say they have no problem with how the team was named and the continued use of the name?? Where there are photos of the President of the Navajo Nation sitting with the Redskins’ owner with his wife and they BOTH were wearing a Redskins hat??
I can’t think of a bigger invitation to have all your teeth knocked out than wearing another race as a COSTUME.
if she had dressed up as “negress” you would be right. but you aren’t. because she didn’t.
that is evil. You should be ashamed to say such rot.
How is this even considered racism, she didn’t make a derogatory statement she dressed up as a character that is a different colour than she is. If anything this is proof she is unbiased. She doesn’t discrimination against colour. Her colouring her face with make up to look like michon should be statement that she accepts differences. Which the last time I checked is what myself and many other people are fighting for. The only people who are slowing that down are the ones that blow things like this out of proportion. The people that are offended by this are the ones who aren’t fighting for “equality” they are preventing it. My rant is done.
Good for her! Her makeup skills rock! People who are offended and complaining don’t understand blackface or racism. As a cosplayer who is black I say rock on girl!! You love a character and you want to portray her as accurately as possible. This is no different than putting on a wig or dying your hair for cosplay. Just because some people have a distorted view of what blackface is (hint it involves intent and mocking which this doesn’t) shouldn’t stop you from being an awesome cosplayer. Cosplayers use makeup to lighten their skin all of the time. This is cosplay not racism. Stop making the rest of us look bad by screaming racism at everything.
Julianne Hough doesn’t see what the big deal is.
Nothing wrong here. We the black people of America are not offended by this. “Black Face” is demeaning, disrespectful, and a mocking of the race. This is a cosplay, did out of sheer admiration to the character <3 You are not racist boo. I wish people would leave her alone.
Other races of people may take offense to this because they think WE may take offense to this, but it's not a majority of blacks being offended by this. This was posted in a AMBW group(AsianMenBlackWomen) and all of the black girls who commented said that they don't see how this is offensive. So just so you know…. Black people aren't finding this offensive. The girls in the group said you did a good job with your make up. I wish I could post screen shots. Somebody screen shot this and make sure this gets to her.
But this is okay?
[ia.media-imdb.com]
This is just as bad as those racist Gamora cosplayers.
And for the record, even actual blackface was not a always a racist thing. Many times it was used as a F’ YOU to the racist club owners where both white and black performers would get blackfaced so club owners were forced to let all performers or no performers on stage, regardless of race.
Well, she also cosplayed Gamora…
i think a lot of people need to learn wtf “blackface” is. wearing a darker skin-tone makeup to impersonate someone is NOT blackface. It is theatrical makeup.
THIS is blackface:
[3.bp.blogspot.com]
this
Bullshit. Modern day blackface looks more like Riff Raff and Iggy Azalea, not Al Jolsen.
Here, I will try to find a way to post screenshots so that you will see that the girls are not offended. So it’s only majority non blacks who are offended because they think it may offend us and those minority blacks who like to cry over everything… :P Ima post the screen shots in my facebook page, then Ima post the link here.
Michelle Robinson For cosplays, I think it’s easier to bronze the skin with makeup than it is to pale up your already dark skin. So darker people don’t even bother. Plus, if the cosplayer did this the other way around, it would just look silly. This is actually really good. Like, what make up can you do in the world that will make a brown person as pale as their favorite character? Plus that’s a ton of work, and probably wouldn’t look good two hours into the convention. You can try to lighten up your skin, but you can only get but so light, at the end of the day, you’ll still be brown, just a lighter shade, awkward looking brown now. But it’s easy to bronze pale skin. People offended by this are just overtly sensitive. She looks amazing! This is far from offensive, and if this offends people, they are too sensitive to face real racism in western societies. Crying racism where there is none, is like crying wolf. When we actual do want to speak out about something that is actually racist, people will probably be so use to us crying wolf, that it won’t get taken too seriously when we want to address REAL issues. This is not one of them.
Like those Japanese girls who tanned, and got braids, and copied American hip hop culture in that documentary. A sub-culture dedicated to blacks, even browning the skin… This is done out of admiration and love, not spite and to mock someone. How on earth anyone could be offended by either of these cases is far beyond me. People now days don’t know what black face is… It was taunting and dehumanizing. This is not.
[www.youtube.com]
Black ppl don’t cry about everything,there are valid reasons for us to be mad and we don’t “Cry” enough.if the country really got what it deserved we would burn this whole mutha fucka down.We nice,be lucky we just “Crying”
Americans have a history of using blackface to mock and satirize african americans. I understand why it isn’t cool for us to do it. But we can’t expect Germans to have the same outlook because they don’t have the same history. Just the same as when Harry Connick Jr walked off that Australian TV show and everyone was so confused. Other countries have their own racial taboos, but its not the same everywhere.
The only ones that are the racist are those who called her a racist. Just because she is white and cosplaying a character who is black, doesn’t make that racist. Does she make fun of blacks or provoke blacks? The answer is no.
What world can you live in where you don’t know blackface gets white ppl in trouble.She’s on the net,she has to know it would be bad.Ppl aren’t that dumb where they don’t know wusup.That’s bullshit
Germans aren’t racists, but AmeriKKKans are. I’m sure AmeriKKKans get very confused as to what is racist or what is not because they have no fucking clue.
Germans aren’t racist??? I suppose that part of the Nazi party platform about Jews, and Slavs, and dark skinned peoples was a fluke?? But it’s all good nao!!
If you decide to exhibit your total lack of racial awareness by darkening your skin to resemble a black person, just remember that things like white supremacy, a history of slavery & lynchings, racial profiling, unequal pay for equal employment, lack of government representation, housing discrimination & redlining, and the prison industrial complex won’t wash off as easy as grease or shoe polish.
[www.imdb.com]
And quite frankly, if your black person costume doesn’t result in an unprovoked bullet in the back of your head from a white police officer, your costume isn’t “authentic” enough.
LOL,but really though