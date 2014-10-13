A Cosplayer Is Being Labeled As ‘Racist’ For Her Blackface Michonne From ‘The Walking Dead’ Costume

Cosplay enthusiast Kira Markeljc is facing the wrath of the Internet, truly the loudest of wraths, for going “blackface” in order to look like Michonne from The Walking Dead. The online ruckus began when, according to BuzzFeed, “Tumblr user narulein…posted her friend’s makeup test on Tumblr last weekend.” The German artist, who goes by Purple Candy Cosplay on Facebook, has been working on the get-up for awhile, and when the test picture went viral, she deleted it and posted this message.

Soooo, many people said i made a “blackface” with my michonne make up test. First: i only wanted to cosplay my favourite Character of the walking dead and i wanted to do her COMPLETLY. Second: i am definitly not a racist, what many people said i hate racists and i have to say that i am not complete german so… Third: i deleted the pictures if some of u feeled disturbed by them. That don’t means that i give up cosplaying michonne. I will do it anyway it is my free decision. So guys, hope now u all are satisfied and hate more (Via)

Michonne isn’t the only Walking Dead character she’s dressed up as.

When asked about the controversy, Markeljc commented, “Everyone who makes something good gets haters, right. I see it as something special, my site also gets more likes,” which isn’t really doing her any favors. Meanwhile, even white people don’t want to dress up as CORAL.

