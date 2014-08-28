A Very Thorough And Painfully Scientific Review Of Taco Bell’s New Dollar Menu

When Taco Bell announced its new dollar menu, I was like the kid in the front of the classroom that didn’t know the answer to the big question as the teacher was staring right at me. I slunked down in my chair, pulled my t-shirt up over the bottom half of my face and prayed to any god that would listen to make the teacher call on someone else just this one time, so I didn’t have to deal with it. But there was no escaping this, as my Pulitzer-worthy work on evaluating Taco Bell’s breakfast menu almost made it a challenge for friends and colleagues alike to bring any new Taco Bell and fast food items in general to my attention, as if to say, “Hey bro, I’m never going to eat this crap, but why don’t you go ahead and eat it, die a little more, and then tell us all about it?”
Obviously, I decided to accept the challenge, because I’m nothing if not a dancing clown monkey, here for the entertainment of others. Also, as I’ve declared so many times before, I simply love Taco Bell. Sure, I have a real Mexican joint down the street from me (La Fiesta in Orlando, represent) but sometimes I just want a few crunchy tacos for a quick and easy meal that I’ll only slightly regret later on. In the case of the breakfast menu, though, I didn’t eat for about two days after I wrote that review, so you can imagine that I approached the dollar menu with a little reluctance.
But here we are, staring at that mess above and ready to chow down, so I can give you my honest review of just about everything on Taco Bell’s new dollar menu, with the exception of the tostada, which the staff at my Taco Bell forgot. Honestly, I’m not complaining at this point. As for what I ate…
1) Spicy Potato Soft Taco
2) Beefy Fritos Burrito
3) Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito
4) The Cheesy Roll Up
5) Shredded Chicken Mini Quesadilla
6) Three Crunchy Tacos (the safety food)
7) Apple Empanada
8) A variety of sauces, AKA the masking agents
9) A very large Mountain Dew, because screw it, we’ve come this far
For a grand total of $11.39, Taco Bell once again outdoes itself as the world leader in cheap but obnoxiously filling food. As I write this, I’m kind of dizzy and feel like I’m mixing cement in my stomach, so I strongly recommend that lesser human beings not try this. (If I die, I want my baseball card collection buried with me.)
1) Spicy Potato Soft Taco
When Cajun Boy first asked me if I’d be writing up the Taco Bell dollar menu, I held my finger over my nose like a fake mustache and shouted, “I don’t speak English!” at my monitor. But once I pulled up the menu and saw a spicy potato soft taco, I had to try it because… this makes no sense. Look, I’ve been poor before, like really, really poor, so I have eaten my share of pointless meals just for the sake of being full. I still remember the month that I ate white rice and small cans of chili three times a day because it was all I could afford. So to see this soft taco filled with potato chunks, lettuce, cheese and some sort of spicy sauce was… familiar.
That said, I took one bite of this stupid snack and was done with it. I’m certainly not some kind of health nut, but the idea of potatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla seems terrible, like a starch sandwich. If my meal was a game of Clue, I would have been Mr. Fatass in the kitchen with the spicy potato soft taco. Even I have standards.
2) Beefy Fritos Burrito
Yet another meal item that appeals to a time when I was younger and more… spiritually elevated. I love that there’s a person whose whole career revolves around the idea of “Okay, we’ve got this burrito, but we need a new way to sell more of them, because our demographic is becoming complacent. I know, ADD FRITOS!” And that dude gets paid a ton of money for it. In his defense, though, Fritos are awesome and taste great as a “seasoning” for just about anything. Seriously, get a small bag of Fritos and put them on any sandwich. It’ll change your life.
As for the Beefy Fritos Burrito, I’ve never liked Taco Bell’s burritos, because they’re usually soggy and bland (unless you drench them in the masking agents, like I did today with everything, because Fire Sauce is the king of condiments), but this is definitely a good alternative. The problem is that the Fritos can also get soggy if you don’t rip right into these suckers. Also, the soft tortilla shell feels like it’s made of rubber. I swear I could take it to the park down the street and challenge some kids to a game of wall ball.
3) Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito
If this new dollar menu is lacking in anything aside from taste, it’s originality. So far we have potato wedges in a tortilla and a burrito filled with Fritos. Now, it’s a burrito that simply includes a scoop of rice and whatever’s in squirt bottles 1 and 2. Maybe if they brought back the Volcano sauce for some added flavor – unless my theory that it was really the blood of a now-extinct species of fish is true – this thing could have a different appeal, but everything I had eaten to this point had been swimming in sauce, because these Kevlar tortillas have absolutely no flavor, unless you count “Is that the box this came in?” as a flavor.
4) The Cheesy Roll Up
And now we have reached the moment of absolute loss of creativity. This is just a tortilla with melted cheese… rolled up. I imagine that this is the perfect snack item for a kid on the go, as my niece loves anything with cheese on it, and she’d have picked this thing apart in a matter of seconds, leaving only soggy traces of tortilla left behind on the table top. Otherwise, this thing had about as much usefulness as a Fun Dip stick, because I basically made a puddle of Fire and Verde sauces on a napkin and ate this in two bites. At least give it a cool name like the Queso Bomb or just steal from 30 Rock and call it the Cheezy Blaster. Otherwise, it’s a cheese roll and it’s gross.
5) Shredded Chicken Mini Quesadilla
I didn’t set an intentional order for these items, as I just kind of put them on the counter, prayed and went to town. By the time I got to this, and after having been sucked through the taste boredom vortex created by the last two items, I was actually surprised by the punch that this shredded chicken packed. Of course, when I unwrapped the tin foil that it came in, it looked like someone had thrown a used diaper against a metal wall. It wasn’t terrible, though, despite the sloppy joe aftertaste that it left in my mouth. The shredded chicken quesadilla was also the first item that I didn’t need to drown in sauce to make it taste better, but using an adequate amount of the green stuff on each bite definitely helped.
6) Three Crunchy Tacos (the safety food)
On the chance that any of these items caught me off guard with a straight up nasty taste, I had to have Old Faithful standing by. I don’t know how to explain it, but I just love me a Taco Bell crunchy taco every once in a while. They definitely came in handy when I was trying to get through the bland beans and cheese burrito. I seriously can’t emphasize enough how plain and boring that was. It was like eating a John Mayer song.
7) Apple Empanada
Finally, the dessert. I mean, you can’t f*ck up an apple snack, can you? It’s a shell with apple crud inside, so it should be delicious. Unfortunately, this was like someone cut an apple into a bunch of chunks and then poured some goo into a cup, dropped all of the apple chunks in the goo for a few minutes, put it out in the sun, and then took all of the apple chunks out, before squirting the goo into a crappy, stale pie shell. How the hell do you have an apple snack and it doesn’t have cinnamon in or on it? I respect that these things can sometimes be a work in progress, but the bottom line is that I’m going to take a McDonald’s apple pie 10 times out of 10 over this apple empanada. I’m honestly mad and offended right now.
Overall Grade: D-
This is a serious problem, you guys. I love Taco Bell, despite the fact that they never sent me anything during that breakfast menu promotional campaign, but this dollar menu is for suckers. I wouldn’t feed some of this stuff to pigeons or prison inmates. I have all the faith in Taco Bell to make things better, but fixing this dollar menu is going to take a lot of work. (Also, bring back the Volcano Tacos, you jerks.)
It wasn’t great but it works as a filler between a big breakfast and dinner
Hey, if I’m on the road and need a snack, I’ll take it over the other places every time.
There is actually a taco bell near my house that for some reason doesn’t have fire sauce and yet hasn’t been shut down for being a crime against nature.
I haven’t seen fire sauce in Ontario in maybe 15 years and I still ask for it and the staff looks at me like I just ran over a dog.
One more reason to avoid the frozen north like the jizz covered french fry fuckers you are.
At least we have great health care coverage in the frozen north (which gets the same weather as Buffalo, New York. Or at least used to, before global warming).
America has great healthcare, this one rich guy was well taken care of. Its like 1984, except there is no hope in the proles.
You can make your own fire sauce if you cant find it sold in a bottle. Which they do have for sale but finding it is another hassle. Recipe to make your own Fire sauce is on the internet.
What the crap is the Internet?
I think “the Internet” is what they used to Google before it was Google, but after it was AOL.
I wouldn’t feed some of this stuff to pigeons or prison inmates
Stoned college students on the other hand…
All three groups are equally valuable to society.
The Spicy Potato Soft Taco might be their “vegetarian” item unless it has been cooked in lard or something.
Of course its been cooked in lard, its a taco bell item, the flour tortilla is probably bathed in meat.
“What the fuck did I ever do to you Man?!?!?!?!?!” Burnsy’s asshole. .
Honestly burnsy should have posted the trailer for the movie about the woman who cut her asshole, he’s clearly the one with that particular fetish.
The only thing worse then this food is the comments! But thank you for taking one for the team.
Your local Taco Bell severely let you down. EVERY time I’ve had the apple empanada, it has a nice coating of cinnamon sugar. As it should be.
Honestly, I’ve found that the difference in quality between stores is astounding. I’ll drive out of my way to avoid a bad one.
the salsa verde sauce is the best thing they have done in a long time. And you got done wrong by your taco bell on that empanada the ones I have had usualy have cinnamon and sugar but been to a couple where they just did not care i guess
Being mexican, I’ve been damn curious about how deep people like to descend in this eternal punishment someone choose to nickname as “mexican food”.
So what “non-Mexican” foods do you throw down for that for shizzell.
I’m seriously in need of a translation of that paragraph right now.
Another masking agent Burnsie didn’t mention, was ‘Tex-Mex.’
Which is how they mask it from being authentic Mexican Food.
I’m damn curious about the flavor of those things…
Hey, I’m Mexican and I love Taco Bell. It’s not real Mexican food, it’s Taco Bell.
That’s the best explanation I’ve read so far.
God bless you, this is some of the best writing I’ve read on here in awhile. I was literally crying laughing at the first few paragraphs. Well done.
Now rate your BM the next day.
I rate it a #2.
Fire tastes like shit. Hot tastes good and is slightly hot – it’s the winner.
Thank you.
Fire Sauce might as well be salamander cum.
Wretch. I didn’t eat at Toxic Hell for years, then on a road trip my daughter insisted and I only wanted to stop at one place on the long drive home … it was my last meal for 4 days, thankfully I made it home before the food poisoning hit me. Never again, it so wasn’t worth it.
My daughter loves it too. This is my punishment for having Taco Bell cravings while I was pregnant with her. Fetal Taco Bell syndrome.
The Chilito was the king of the Bell. Rest in piece tortilla enwrapped chili, both me and my toilet miss you.
CHILLI CHEESE BURRITOS FTW !!!!!!!
Yeah, they just forgot to check that “chilito” is Mexican slang for penis. Oops.
Burns is making tragic sacrifices for us while spreading awareness, and providing entertainment. I give him the Magic Johnson award for the uproxx staff.
This made me miss the Mexican convenience store next to my old comic shop. They sold real burritos, the kind that takes three days to eat. And next to them was a New York style pizza joint run by Armenians. Their taco pizzas tasted more like tacos than anything ever sold at Taco Bell.
Great work Ash! Though next time they ask ya to do this garbage, just… say… no.
If ya die, I gotta go back to being DaneCookFan66. Those were dark days my friend.
Popeye’s has the best apple empanada… its crumbly and has brown sugar on it
Burnsy….. once again you disappoint me. How can you not go with the Baja Blast….. oh sweet nectar of the GODS ! I know its not good for you, but when it hits your lips…… it just taste sooo good.
If they ever bring back the Volcano Taco, my number of Taco Bell visits could possibly increase back to college level.
Items 2-4 look like the Necronomicon of fast food. Angry, angry fast food.
I’m wondering if the ‘Chicken of the Cave’ made up the meat in the Chicken Quesadilla?
That’s the only one I’m willing to try. Seeing how I’ve already dined on the aforementioned ‘baby diaper thrown against a metal wall.’
How dare you rage on the Caramel Apple Empanada!! I love them shits.
Cheesy roll up has been a menu item for generations and yes, is the go-to food for parents needing their kids to shut up about being hungry.
Wait….you can get THREE CRUNCHY TACOS FOR A BUCK??? Fuck anything else. Fuck EVERYTHING else (unless you can also get 3 soft tacos). That alone makes this all a worthwhile venture.
Unless I’m reading that wrong, But I think you are in fact saying that they now offer 3 fucking tacos for 1 dollar.
This was my sole significant takeaway.
Taco Bell invented the Cheesy Gordita Crunch, the Mexican pizza, and the Doritos taco, then they promptly took a shit and stopped caring about inventing something good.