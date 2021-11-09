rodgers star wars
Vaccine Skeptic Aaron Rodgers Wearing A ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Hoodie Is The Final Straw For A Lot Of People

Green Bay Packers quarterback and “critical thinker” Aaron Rodgers returned to The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday for the first time since he claimed he was in “the crosshairs of the woke mob” for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and discussed getting medical advice from his “good friend” Joe Rogan. This time around, Rodgers (and his, uh, big feet) said that he takes “full responsibility” for his comments.

“I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. And to anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments,” he said. I understand that this issue, in general, is very charging to a lot of people because we are talking about public health. I totally respect that. I made a decision that was in the best interest based on consulting with my doctors. And I understand that not everybody is going to understand that necessarily. But I respect everybody’s opinion.”

Rodgers, who got roasted on SNL for his comments, said some other stuff, but I’ll admit that I stopped paying attention. I was too distracted by his hoodie.

Aaron Rodgers has earned over $263 million playing quarterback in the NFL, plus millions more through endorsements. He has enough money to pay for any outfit he wants. Instead, in an interview that he knew would be watched by millions, he wore a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hoodie. There’s a few possibilities here. Maybe he’s trolling, maybe he’s the one fan of what’s generally considered to be the worst Star Wars movie, or maybe he’s reminding people of an even bigger disaster than his interview last week. It’s hard to tell with Rodgers. Either way, it’s all anyone could focus on.

