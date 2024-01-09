If Aaron Rodgers hadn’t ruptured his Achilles tendon on only the fourth offensive snap of his tenure as the quarterback of the New York Jets, maybe he would have been too busy to suggest that Jimmy Kimmel was linked to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein? Alas, he got injured and here we are.

Responding to the allegation, Kimmel said during Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live that Rodgers “genuinely thinks that because God gave him the ability to throw a ball, he’s smarter than everybody else. The idea that his brain is just average is unfathomable to him. We learned during COVID somehow he knows more about science than scientists.” Kimmel is willing to “accept his apology and move on,” but Rodgers isn’t saying sorry.

“A lot of people, and I’m quoting myself, ‘A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that [list] doesn’t come out. End quote,” Rodgers said during The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, according to Deadline. “I was referring to the fact that if there is a list, which again hasn’t come out yet, this was just a deposition.” He added, “I’m glad Jimmy is not on the list. I really am. I don’t think he’s the P-word.”

“I totally understand how serious allegations of pedophilia would be. So for him to be upset about that, I get it. I’m not stupid enough, even though you think I’m an idiot and you made a lot of comments about my intelligence, but I’m not stupid enough to accuse you of that with absolutely zero evidence. That’s ridiculous.”

Rodgers also came with quips. “It’s impressive that a man who went to Arizona State and has 10 joke writers can read off a prompter,” he said. “My education at [junior college] and my three semesters at Cal, that I’m very proud of, has worked out for me and I’m glad to see it’s worked out for him as well. I wish him the best. Again, I don’t give a sh*t what he says about me. As long as he understands what I actually said and that I’m not accusing him of being on a list, then I’m all for moving forward.”

Rodgers explained his ill will towards Kimmel comes from the late-night host previously “[ripping] me about [the COVID vaccine] and that turns out to be an L on many occasions because the vax was not safe and effective like we were told it was in the beginning. There are a lot of injuries that we’ve seen related to the vaccine.” (No there aren’t.) He then went after Dr. Anthony Fauci, which is a thing we’re apparently still doing in 2024, calling him “one of the biggest spreaders of misinformation during COVID times.”

Even the YouTube commentators, of all people, are tired of Rodgers:

For those not watching: This is just TERRIBLE TV. Dense, meandering, mostly about Covid. One YouTube commenter says, "​Can we just talk ball." — Bryan Curtis (@bryancurtis) January 9, 2024

