Adam Driver Will Play A Darth Vader-Style Villain In ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

Who has two thumbs and hates Jedi?

When one of the other Uproxx crew showed me this Variety story about a villain — likely a Sith — in Star Wars: Episode VII being played by Emmy-nominated Girls co-star and Marine veteran Adam Driver, I had a predictably excited reaction:

Sources tell Variety that while no deal is done yet, the “Girls” actor is close to signing on to play the villain in J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: Episode VII. Exact details are unknown, but the character is said to be in the vein of iconic Star Wars villain Darth Vader. […] The delay in making a decision was due to scheduling issues with Star Wars and his HBO show Girls. Sources say it’s not just Season 4 that was the hangup, but also future seasons, since future Star Wars installments could also coincide with upcoming seasons of the HBO Lena Dunham comedy. Sources are now telling Variety that scheduling issues have been resolved and that a deal should be finalized in the coming days.

This wasn’t the first we heard of Adam Driver being up for a part. We reported on Driver, Michael Fassbender, and Hugo Weaving having meetings with J.J. Abrams last month. The only new castmember besides Driver who seems to be close to being officially on board the Star Wars gravy train is Jack Reynor. Star Wars: Episode VII opens December 18th, 2015.