Adam Driver Will Play A Darth Vader-Style Villain In ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

Who has two thumbs and hates Jedi?
When one of the other Uproxx crew showed me this Variety story about a villain — likely a Sith — in Star Wars: Episode VII being played by Emmy-nominated Girls co-star and Marine veteran Adam Driver, I had a predictably excited reaction:
MOVE ASIDE, EASEL. THE INTERNET MUST KNOW.
Sources tell Variety that while no deal is done yet, the “Girls” actor is close to signing on to play the villain in J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: Episode VII. Exact details are unknown, but the character is said to be in the vein of iconic Star Wars villain Darth Vader. […] The delay in making a decision was due to scheduling issues with Star Wars and his HBO show Girls. Sources say it’s not just Season 4 that was the hangup, but also future seasons, since future Star Wars installments could also coincide with upcoming seasons of the HBO Lena Dunham comedy. Sources are now telling Variety that scheduling issues have been resolved and that a deal should be finalized in the coming days.
This wasn’t the first we heard of Adam Driver being up for a part. We reported on Driver, Michael Fassbender, and Hugo Weaving having meetings with J.J. Abrams last month. The only new castmember besides Driver who seems to be close to being officially on board the Star Wars gravy train is Jack Reynor. Star Wars: Episode VII opens December 18th, 2015.
Asthma and problems with his offspring?
Why stop there? You might as well sign up Lena Dunham to play one of the Hutts.
Why do you hate the Hutts that much? WHAT HAVE THEY DONE TO YOU!?!
Darth Schnoz
Yeah, he’s got the kind of nose that fits well over a breathing mask. I hope that’s not how lazy they’re being with the costumes though, bad sign if so…
Oh, so now I’m just “one of the other Uproxx crew” to you?
/puts paper towel in mouth and screams
Yes, let the hate flow through you.
Cool, I like that guy.
Outer… SPACE!
“Inside Llewakin Darkfist.”
I’m calling it. he’s gonna play Zekk. Jack reynor will play Jacen
Congratulation$$$ to Mi$ter Adam Driver.
Emperor Palpatine has his face disfigured by the overpowering evil of the Dark Side. Darth Vader has his face butchered by a combination of that and *Dr Evil* liquid hot mag-ma.
What’s this guy’s excuse?
Sequels, shmequels. I just want my Bossk/Dengar/IG-88 buddy comedy.
I found some of my old remaining Star Wars stuff in a box at my parents house over the holidays. Still had Bossk and IG-88. No Dengar though. My 5 year old loves them and thinks IG-88 is the coolest robot ever.
Yay!!! He’s the best part of the show! It’ll be fun to see him doing something different. He seems to be a pretty cool guy.