The ‘Aladdin’ Remake Has A ‘Hot Jafar,’ And The Internet Is In Love

The “first look” at the live-action Aladdin remake that bowed on EW Wednesday received mixed reviews, with many underwhelmed by, among other things, genie actor Will Smith, who looks a bit too much like comic legend Sinbad. But one aspect was rapturously received: The dude who plays villain Jafar is an unexpected thirst trap.

This name is Marwan Kenzari, a Turkish-Dutch actor who has appeared in the little-liked (but secretly not terrible) Ben-Hur remake, the little-liked (and un-secretly pretty terrible) attempted reboot of The Mummy, and last year’s overwhelmingly meh revival of Murder on the Orient Express. Kenzari scored the role in part because this Aladdin is trying to avoid “white-washing,” which explains the proudly and mostly non-white cast, including leads Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott.

The only problem? Kenzari’s pretty much factual hotness complicates what should be a simple case of good versus evil. The ’92 Jafar was vaguely reminiscent of Vincent Price, complete with a sinister pencil-thin mustache. This one is ripped and does a mean Blue Steel. Why would Scott’s Jasmine not want to marry a guy with these abs, even if they’re attached to someone scheming his way to the throne?