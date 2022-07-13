Alex Jones‘ ex-wife really wants to talk to the January 6 committee. Shortly after the InfoWars host was prominently featured in a video clip shared during Tuesday’s televised hearing, Kelly Jones sent 40 tweets offering to share “insider info” with the congressional body investigating the January 6 insurrection. According to Mediaite, Jones’ ex-wife sent the message at least 40 times in replies and quote tweets all across the social media platform.

“I’m #AlexJones’ ex-wife, & I lost my kids for exposing infowars, even while he was under subsequent Federal Investigation,” Jones tweeted. “I have insider info that I believe is relevant to the #January6thCommitteeHearings. Pls share”

Kelly Jones is clearly striking while the iron is hot. In a new video shared by the January 6 committee, the InfoWars host is featured alongside other right wing media figures who were pumping up MAGA supporters with violent rhetoric ahead of the “Stop the Steal” rally that ended in the U.S. Capitol building being breached in a riot. Via Mediaite:

The committee played a clip of Jones speaking on January 5th at the Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. Jones said, “We have only begun to resist the globalists. We have only begun our fight against their tyranny. They have tried to steal this election in front of everyone.” He added, “We declare 1776 against the new world order.… We need to understand we’re under attack, and we need to understand this is 21st-century warfare and get on a war-footing….”

The odds of Kelly Jones having damaging info are actually pretty high. During their divorce, she managed to overturn a ruling that gave the InfoWars host full custody of their children and only allowed Kelly supervised visits. Her lawyers were able to provide enough compelling evidence that Kelly won physical custody of the kids. In short, there’s a pretty good chance she’s got the goods.

