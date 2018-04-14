Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While there were many who criticized and condemned Donald Trump’s decision to strike Syria on Friday night, none can compare with noted Trump supporter Alex Jones. The Infowars host has firmly been in the corner of Trump since his election, but the second strike on Syria by the president since 2017 has seemingly changed his tune a bit. In a series of social media clips and a special Infowars report, Jones ranted, raved, cried, and cursed Trump, the administration, Hillary Clinton, and many others for attacking Syria without definitive proof they were behind the recent chemical attack that killed 70 people.

In between questioning Syria’s involvement and calling Russia the “white knights,” Jones lets out a profanity-laced tirade that includes the kicker grabbing most of the attention: “F*ck Trump.”

Trump’s anti-interventionist base, in this case, Alex Jones, reacts badly to Syria intervention: “Is no one pure in this world?…. F**k Trump!” pic.twitter.com/lBPVctVS1G — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 14, 2018

The clip shared above came from before Jones went live on Infowars with co-host Owen Shroyer in a broadcast that continued along a similar path. As you can see in the official clip at the top of the post, Jones feels that Trump is compromised, has become a fraud, and many other things according to Raw Story: