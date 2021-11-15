Alex Jones
Alex Jones Loses Yet Another Lawsuit Over The Lies And Misinformation He Spread About Sandy Hook Victims And Their Grieving Parents

In what’s becoming a recurring theme, Alex Jones has lost yet another lawsuit filed by families of Sandy Hook victims. On Monday, a Connecticut judge ruled that the InfoWars host is liable by default for refusing to turn over “financial and analytics data” in a defamation suit filed by the families. Jones and his media entities ignored several requests to produce the documents to the plaintiffs.

However, despite winning another victory against Jones (he lost two lawsuits for failing to turn off over discovery material in early October), attorneys for the Sandy Hook families are not thrilled that the conspiratorial host has been able to hide his business practices, which included calling the shooting a “false flag” operation and questioning whether the victims were even real. Via CNN:

“As the Court noted, Alex Jones and his companies have deliberately concealed evidence of the relationship between what they publish and how they make money,” said Chris Mattei of Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder, which represents the plaintiffs. “Mr. Jones was given every opportunity to comply but, when he chose instead to withhold evidence for more than two years, the Court was left with no choice but to rule as it did today. While today’s ruling is a legal victory, the battle to shed light on how deeply Mr. Jones has harmed these families continues.”

The issue of Jones continuing to conceal his business practices aside, on social media, the reactions were joyous as the InfoWars host is now staring down another potentially ruinous loss for peddling a beyond-the-pale conspiracy theory downplaying the mass shooting of elementary school-age children.

