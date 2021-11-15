In what’s becoming a recurring theme, Alex Jones has lost yet another lawsuit filed by families of Sandy Hook victims. On Monday, a Connecticut judge ruled that the InfoWars host is liable by default for refusing to turn over “financial and analytics data” in a defamation suit filed by the families. Jones and his media entities ignored several requests to produce the documents to the plaintiffs.

However, despite winning another victory against Jones (he lost two lawsuits for failing to turn off over discovery material in early October), attorneys for the Sandy Hook families are not thrilled that the conspiratorial host has been able to hide his business practices, which included calling the shooting a “false flag” operation and questioning whether the victims were even real. Via CNN:

“As the Court noted, Alex Jones and his companies have deliberately concealed evidence of the relationship between what they publish and how they make money,” said Chris Mattei of Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder, which represents the plaintiffs. “Mr. Jones was given every opportunity to comply but, when he chose instead to withhold evidence for more than two years, the Court was left with no choice but to rule as it did today. While today’s ruling is a legal victory, the battle to shed light on how deeply Mr. Jones has harmed these families continues.”

The issue of Jones continuing to conceal his business practices aside, on social media, the reactions were joyous as the InfoWars host is now staring down another potentially ruinous loss for peddling a beyond-the-pale conspiracy theory downplaying the mass shooting of elementary school-age children.

BREAKING: Alex Jones has been found guilty by default in ALL FOUR LAWSUITS brought by the parents of 10 Sandy Hook students. May they take him for everything. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 15, 2021

Newton families should be flush with InfoWars money and set for life. Alex Jones should be broke, in debt, destitute, and rolling up cardboard to make a makeshift bullhorn. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 15, 2021

JUST IN: Alex Jones has been found Guilty by default in All Sandy Hook Defamation suits. Now BANKRUPT him. pic.twitter.com/i2kGCPlNGo — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) November 15, 2021

Finally, a horrible person who has to face the consequences of his actions. What a relief for the families he negatively impacted. Alex Jones Loses Sandy Hook Families’ Lawsuits Over Conspiracy Theories https://t.co/T3NJ9qgCGW — Anne Wheaton (@AnneWheaton) November 15, 2021

Alex Jones may be a huckster, a provocateur, a bully, a bad father, an abusive boss, and a man best known for emotionally torturing the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims, but he's also a deadbeat who can't even drag his ass to court. — Max Burns (@themaxburns) November 15, 2021

Pay up you horrible man. https://t.co/Ys8WC3vdhu — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) November 15, 2021

(Via CNN)