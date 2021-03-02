Infowars host Alex Jones has built his multimillion-dollar empire, in part, by posing as Donald Trump’s hype-man, but a recently-leaked interview with the far-right radio personality suggests that the bromance is all for show, at least on Jones’ part.

Caolan Robertson, a filmmaker who shot propaganda material for the conservative conspiracy theorist, shared outtakes of a 2019 documentary starring Jones that show the radio host disparaging Trump. “I wish I never would have fucking met Trump,” Jones says in the clip that Robertson gave Southern Poverty Law Center’s Hatewatch. “I wish it never would have happened. I’m so sick of f*cking Donald Trump, man. God, I’m f*cking sick of him. And I’m not doing this because, like, I’m kissing his f*cking ass, you know. It’s, like, I’m sick of it.”

According to Robertson, those on-air comments were just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Sandy Hook denier’s cynical business model. While Jones has pandered to Trump’s base in order to attract listeners to his show, in private, he’s often mocked his fans and expressed disgust for Trump supporters. Robertson detailed how, behind the scenes of that same shoot, Jones joked he could sell those people “dick pills” and that they’d “buy anything” from him before bragging about the millions of dollars he’s made in the past year.

Robertson also shared text messages sent by Jones, telling the filmmaker, “Please don’t put me bitching in the film,” referring to his comments about Trump. The leaked video comes as the FBI and the Department of Justice are investigating the extent of Jones’ involvement in the Jan. 6th insurrection. According to the Wall Street Journal, Jones donated $50,000 to Trump’s “Stop The Steal” campaign in exchange for speaking to crowds attending the Washington D.C. rally that day. He also actively participated in sowing doubt around the 2020 presidential election results on his programs.

“Alex Jones doesn’t care about most of the stuff he professes to,” Robertson told Hatewatch. “He doesn’t like Trump but then goes on camera talking about how Trump is the savior. It just shows he doesn’t care about anything he talks about.”

(Via Southern Poverty Law Journal)