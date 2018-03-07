Alexa’s Creepy Laugh May Be Something Worse Than An Evil Computer

UPROXX/Amazon

In late October of 2016, the internet was taken down by the Mirai botnet, and at the time, everybody freaked out that it was a test of Russian cyberweapon capabilities, or terrorists doing a test run to disable crucial system, or other conspiracy theories. A year later, after everybody moved on, it turned out it was a bunch of dumb-dumbs running a scam in Minecraft that got out of hand. And it’s likely that same scenario is unfolding with Alexa’s notorious “creepy laugh.”

It all started a few weeks ago with a Twitter user recording a creepy laugh coming from an Alexa-enabled device:

So Alexa decided to laugh randomly while I was in the kitchen. Freaked @SnootyJuicer and I out. I thought a kid was laughing behind me. pic.twitter.com/6dblzkiQHp — CaptHandlebar (@CaptHandlebar) February 23, 2018

From there, it’s only spread, and today Amazon confirmed that it wasn’t just an urban legend, but a real problem that they are working to resolve. Many are concerned about computers taking over, and this does have the look and feel of a prank. Pranksters could be using ultrasound to issue Alexa commands, for example. In fact, if you’d like something to stay up at night about, advertisers have been using ultrasound to “match” your various devices to better track you and the ads you see.

But there’s another theory worth considering, namely, we’re seeing the man behind the curtain, so to speak. If you’ve spent any time with Alexa (and we’ve spent a lot), you know Alexa tends to err on the side of “hearing” you say “Alexa!” to the point where it’ll pick up your voice from two rooms away. During our testing, we ran into an incident where Alexa decided it had overheard somebody ask it to play Christmas music. It’s not alone: Burger King trolled everyone with a Google Home. But Alexa seems twitchier than most, and that hints it’s “hearing” a request nobody asked.