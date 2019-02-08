Getty Image

There’s a reason why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has become a target for conservatives. The youngest woman ever to be elected to Congress, the freshman lawmaker brings to the table bold new progressive ideas, charisma, whip-smart intelligence, and she looks great in red lipstick to boot.

Take, for example, this scene from a congressional hearing earlier this week, in which Ocasio-Cortez posed a serious of “rhetorical” questions in the form of a lightning round game. “I’m going to be the bad guy, which I’m sure half the room would agree with anyway,” she joked. “And I want to get away with as much bad things as possible, ideally to enrich myself and advance my interests, even if that means putting my interests ahead of the American people.

This five minute clip was captured for posterity by the popular Twitter account NowThis News and quickly gained over 15 million views.