Getty Image

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez once again riled up conservatives on Monday night when she shared an Instagram story in which she likened migrant detention centers to the concentration camps of Auschwitz, Germany. “The United States is running concentration camps on the Southern border, and that is exactly what they are,” she told her followers. “They are concentration camps.”

“I want to talk to the people who are concerned enough with humanity to say that we should not–that ‘never again’ means something,” she continued. “That the fact that concentration camps are now an institutionalized practice in the home of the free is extraordinarily disturbing, and we need to do something about it.”

In a video posted to her Instagram last night, @AOC accused the United States of running concentration camps at the southern border. "And if that doesn't bother you, I don't .. I got — I like — we can have — okay, whatever." pic.twitter.com/ayadY1wh7Y — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 18, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez also pointed out that this week immigrant children were moved to the same internment camps where the Japanese were held, and accused Trump of “an authoritarian and fascist presidency.”

Well, that went over about as well as you might imagine with conservatives, who went off screaming that the two were not the same. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) fired back on Twitter, only to be rebuffed by AOC herself.

Hey Rep. Cheney, since you’re so eager to “educate me,” I’m curious: What do YOU call building mass camps of people being detained without a trial? How would you dress up DHS’s mass separation of thousands children at the border from their parents? https://t.co/OOfrrfa1Ew — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019

On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez doubled down by tweeting an Esquire link arguing that concentration camps are exactly what is happening at the border.

“This administration has established concentration camps on the southern border of the United States for immigrants, where they are being brutalized with dehumanizing conditions and dying,” she offered. “This is not hyperbole. It is the conclusion of expert analysis.”