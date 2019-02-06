Getty Image

President Donald Trump’s second State of the Union was met with a decidedly chillier reception than his first, as he addressed a Democrat majority following last fall’s midterm upsets. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi could barely contain her contempt when Trump, of all people, called to “reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution,” and a group of Democratic women sitting together wearing suffrage white likewise looked unimpressed by the president’s speech.

This included rising star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who — sitting front and center, wearing her trademark red lipstick — did little to hide how she felt about Trump’s address.

Ocasio-Cortez’s stony expression caught the attention of Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan, who later tweeted that the New York congresswoman “had a rare bad night, looking not spirited, warm and original as usual but sullen, teenaged and at a loss.”

And good natured with the white jackets, who I see some on twitter are calling the straight jackets. AOC had a rare bad night, looking not spirited, warm and original as usual but sullen, teenaged and at a loss. 2. — Peggy Noonan (@Peggynoonannyc) February 6, 2019

Master of the clap-back, Ocasio-Cortez was not having this nonsense.