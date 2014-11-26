‘Aliens’, Batman’s Murder Mystery, And Other Comics Of Note, November 26th

Aliens kill everything, as usual; Batman finds himself framed for a murder in the new Arkham, and more in our look at this week’s comic books.

Gotham By Midnight #1

Ray Fawkes and Ben Templesmith debut a GCPD unit, led by the Spectre, and it’s… kinda dull! Part of it is that Fawkes just doesn’t introduce some characters enough, and that the structure is generic. Meet the skeptic! He won’t be a skeptic for long! Another part is that honestly, Templesmith’s art is one-note. Ohhhh, it’s scratchy and murky, whoopee. It does end on an unexpected reveal and it does have promise, but it’s a slow start.

ODY-C #1

You know, Matt Fraction, I’m pretty sure if you wanted to do a strip in Heavy Metal, they would have been glad to have you. Fraction’s attempt to retell the story of Odysseus as a space opera is oddly almost utterly impenetrable; there’s a lot of words, and Christian Ward’s prog-rock album-cover art is pure psychedelic eye-candy, but good luck figuring out what the hell is going on in the overall plot, especially since the entire thing is written in captions and Fraction throws a lot of “lore” at you with little explanation. It’s unfair to expect Fraction to pump out classics with every book, even if, well, he’s pumping out classics with every book, but still, this is a book I want to like a lot more than I actually do.

Capture Creatures #1

Frank Gibson and Becky Dreistadt file the serial numbers off Pokemon for their new series. But who cares? It’s adorable, a fun read, and highly kid-friendly. If you want to introduce a kid to comics, this is a good start.

Angry Birds Transformers #1

The concept is every bit as silly as it looks, but kids will enjoy most of the book and adults will enjoy IDW’s self-mocking take on their Transformers books. Worth a buy for the kid in your life.

Arkham Manor #2

Don’t get me wrong, Gerry Duggan and Shawn Crystal are doing a bang-up job on this murder mystery, and it picks up the pace substantially after an issue that was mostly setting up the concept. I’m glad it’s in print, and it’s a nice change of pace for the Batbooks; Duggan is surprisingly thoughtful about who winds up in Arkham and how Batman would handle being undercover in it. But I still don’t see why this couldn’t have been in one of the current Batbooks. Either way, highly recommended.

Deathstroke #2

They need to stop calling Deathstroke “Mr. Wilson.” It makes me think of Dennis The Menace. This book is so generic that I literally can’t think of anything else to say about it. Uh, it’s got a lot of guns and stuff! There’s that!

Colder: The Bad Seed #2

And the award for Comic Book That Will Haunt Your Nightmares goes to! Joking aside, Juan Ferreyra and Paul Tobin are killing it with this book, a horror story that’s going to get deep under your skin; Tobin perfectly evokes dream logic and insanity in equal measure, and Juan Ferreyra’s art will creep you right the hell out. Highly recommended.