‘Aliens’, ‘Bob’s Burgers’, And Other Comics Of Note, September 24th

The funniest show on Fox returns with a second issue of one of the funniest comics on the stands! A review of Bob’s Burgers #2 is below, along with reviews of notable books from DC, Marvel, Image, Dark Horse, Dynamite, IDW Publishing, and Boom! Studios.

Superman: Future’s End

Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks tackle what it means to live in the shadow of Superman, and it’s actually a good standalone story in its own right. Worth reading if you’re a Superman fan, even though he’s not actually in the story.

Booster Gold: Future’s End

Booster is being jerked around time and space in order to get him to reveal… something. If you miss the recent Booster Gold series, and I’m in that column, this is a welcome return, with Dan Jurgens on script and a rotating art team jumping everywhere in the DCU. A hoot and worth it for DC fans.

The Flash: Future’s End

Actually, this is a continuation of the current book’s ongoing plotline about future Barry and modern day Barry, with the bonus of introducing Kid Flash. So it’s a must for Flash fans, but you might want to trade-wait it otherwise.

Harley Quinn: Future’s End

The Urkel of the DC Universe goes to a volcanic island full of stereotypical natives and I think I’ll start dropping IQ points if I recap the plot of this book any further. You can see the cover. That’s the plot. It’s unfunny and uninteresting, even if Chad Hardin’s art is always kinetic and fun. Still, there are better books on the stands this week.

Roche Limit #1

Michael Moreci and Vic Malhotra turn out yet another space station noir. It’s not bad, as these things go, but the book never makes real use of its setting, which makes it feel gimmicky, and the characters aren’t sharply drawn enough to make you interested in what happens next. Jordan Boyd does some great work on the coloring, but overall this book isn’t distinctive enough to recommend.

Aliens: Fire And Stone #1

Dark Horse gets back to basics with its Aliens books, relaunching the line with the interconnected Fire and Stone crossover. Essentially, it’s setting up what we read in the recent Prometheus storyline, and, well, let’s say they’re not shy about what goes wrong. Chris Roberson and Patric Reynolds aren’t breaking new ground just yet, but it’s a quick read, and it feels like Aliens, which is really all this book needs to be worth a read.

Butterfly #1

Arash Amel and Marguerite Bennett deliver a story of espionage and families that has an interesting theme. The central mystery of the story, why the protagonist’s mission went wrong, is a bit too disconnected from the plot and vague to give it momentum, but the characters are interesting enough to carry it through. Worth a read for espionage fans, especially if they’re missing Velvet.

G.I. Joe Season 4 #1

Karen Traviss, who might be familiar to Star Wars fans, and Steven Kurth have a new, practical, realpolitik take on G.I. Joe that’s actually quite memorable and compelling. The Joes have to deal with budget meetings and a new, peaceful, and just as dangerous Cobra, and it’s some pretty compelling stuff. Highly recommended, for political thriller and Joe fans.