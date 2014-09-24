‘Aliens’, ‘Bob’s Burgers’, And Other Comics Of Note, September 24th

Superman: Future’s End
Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks tackle what it means to live in the shadow of Superman, and it’s actually a good standalone story in its own right. Worth reading if you’re a Superman fan, even though he’s not actually in the story.
Booster Gold: Future’s End
Booster is being jerked around time and space in order to get him to reveal… something. If you miss the recent Booster Gold series, and I’m in that column, this is a welcome return, with Dan Jurgens on script and a rotating art team jumping everywhere in the DCU. A hoot and worth it for DC fans.
The Flash: Future’s End
Actually, this is a continuation of the current book’s ongoing plotline about future Barry and modern day Barry, with the bonus of introducing Kid Flash. So it’s a must for Flash fans, but you might want to trade-wait it otherwise.
Harley Quinn: Future’s End
The Urkel of the DC Universe goes to a volcanic island full of stereotypical natives and I think I’ll start dropping IQ points if I recap the plot of this book any further. You can see the cover. That’s the plot. It’s unfunny and uninteresting, even if Chad Hardin’s art is always kinetic and fun. Still, there are better books on the stands this week.
Roche Limit #1
Michael Moreci and Vic Malhotra turn out yet another space station noir. It’s not bad, as these things go, but the book never makes real use of its setting, which makes it feel gimmicky, and the characters aren’t sharply drawn enough to make you interested in what happens next. Jordan Boyd does some great work on the coloring, but overall this book isn’t distinctive enough to recommend.
Aliens: Fire And Stone #1
Dark Horse gets back to basics with its Aliens books, relaunching the line with the interconnected Fire and Stone crossover. Essentially, it’s setting up what we read in the recent Prometheus storyline, and, well, let’s say they’re not shy about what goes wrong. Chris Roberson and Patric Reynolds aren’t breaking new ground just yet, but it’s a quick read, and it feels like Aliens, which is really all this book needs to be worth a read.
Butterfly #1
Arash Amel and Marguerite Bennett deliver a story of espionage and families that has an interesting theme. The central mystery of the story, why the protagonist’s mission went wrong, is a bit too disconnected from the plot and vague to give it momentum, but the characters are interesting enough to carry it through. Worth a read for espionage fans, especially if they’re missing Velvet.
G.I. Joe Season 4 #1
Karen Traviss, who might be familiar to Star Wars fans, and Steven Kurth have a new, practical, realpolitik take on G.I. Joe that’s actually quite memorable and compelling. The Joes have to deal with budget meetings and a new, peaceful, and just as dangerous Cobra, and it’s some pretty compelling stuff. Highly recommended, for political thriller and Joe fans.
Calling it right now: The Peter Parker from the 1.1-1.5 issues, who is at the beginning of his career and still learning how to be Spidey will end up becoming a key player in Spiderverse and is not actually an untold tale of our regular 616 Spider-Man.
Yeah, seems likely. If that means he gets the pitchfork, I’ll be overjoyed, not a fan of that retelling.
Bodies #3 – Enjoying the differing art styles and the storyline, though the victorian line can’t help remind me of the first Sherlock Holmes (Guy Ritchie edition) film.
Harley Quinn FE #1 – It will probably be no more than a quick read, but if it’s fun then I’ll be ok with it.
Injustice Gods Among Us Year Two #12 – The whole Injustice run has been high quality entertainment.
Deadpool #35 – The story is nicely ramping up with past revelations in the Original Sin tie-in looking to impact sooner raher than later. I enjoy the writing and the depth given to supporting characters.
Edge of Spider-Verse #3 – I loved Amazing Spider-Man when I was a teenager but fell off for a long time. I won’t be picking up all the issues leading up to the spider-verse saga/event, and I won’t in all likelihood be picking up any of the issues from the sage, but the one shots in this series have been enjoyable.
Following on from last weeks comic wednesday post I re-read Trees #1 – 5. I worked out why I was thinking of dropping it: Each issue is light on content/progression. Yes, it is pretty, but not much happens. I read all 5 in the time it took to read maybe the first two issues of Bodies and while it is an interesting premise, I thought it would have been moved along more. The first issue suggested a lot but has failed to back it up so far in content.
The lack of content has nothing compared to the Death of Wolverine books, which you put in your hand and think there will be a lot to tide you over but nope, the back half is set aside for prep-sketches and background context on the production of the issue you just read. I presume some may consider its initial thickness to be misleading.
There was actually a “special edition” of the Sandman whatever Vertigo is putting out, that’s basically just a pen-and-ink version. Neil needs to get off his ass.
Edge Of Spider-Verse has been, by my judgement the best of all of the Marvel Event of the Moment Side Series.
I really liked Original Sins, but Spider-Gwen to me was the weakest of the 3 thus far, and I found it delightful.
Yeah, it’s pretty consistently solid. I really liked Spider-Gwen myself; I hope she comes back.
today will be my first day back at the LCS in 2 weeks, had to dial back the spending a bit… I’m sure I have at least $100 worth of books there. ugh
HA! Yeah, that’s the life of a comics fan.