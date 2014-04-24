Alton Brown Provides More Power To An Average Pepper Mill With This Helpful Life Hack

Alton Brown is all about providing little life hacks on YouTube. We brought you one the other day that raised a lot of questions about how much mustard one man actually needs in his fridge. Luckily, this one featuring a twist on the average pepper mill is a little more interesting.
Brown channels Tim Allen and gives his pepper more power by modding the mill to work with an electric drill. You could almost hear the Amish scoff at such wicked magic, probably while beating you senseless for selling bootleg chairs and introducing them to the Internet (I’ve been watching a lot of Amish Mafia, sue me).
I still prefer the classic pepper shaker myself, but this is a lot better than the egg carton in the fridge door trick by far. If anything, it’s just nice to know that grilling season is just around the corner and that power drills aren’t just for manual labor and creative creeps.
(Via Alton Brown)
I can’t use the sound because I don’t have my earbuds handy, but I can picture the mooks with their chile pepper pantaloons getting orgasmic over this one.
Does he make that goddamn Tim Allen “Ooo Hoooh” noise when he’s using the drill-mill?
This video makes me miss Good Eats. And my 35mm camera.
Watch Cutthroat Kitchen. it’s better Alton than Iron Chef, but not quite as good as Good Eats Alton. But he gets to be diabolical.
I love Cutthroat Kitchen. I saw him respond to critics on Twitter not too long ago to remind them that who he is on Cutthroat Kitchen is a character he’s playing. The real Alton Brown is who you saw on Good Eats.
Awww, rats. As much as I love the GE-Alton, I was hoping he had a little bit of the CK-evil deep in him that he’d never been able to get out before.
BTW, Chef Jet Tila is the BEST. The lady chef is the worst.
I really don’t mind Alton Brown, but this was just stupid.
What! No way was this better than the mustard thing. SOME PEOPLE KEEP A LOT OF MUSTARD.