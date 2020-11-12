Stacey Abrams was one of the 2020 election’s big heroes, having been a major force in getting out the vote in Georgia — and, recount be damned, flipping the state blue. She then showed that she had range: She confidently weighed in on the raging Buffy the Vampire Slayer debate that had taken over parts of Twitter, in which fans of the deathless teen/young adult supernatural WB/UPN fave asked who was the better love vampiric boyfriend: Spike or Angel. But now it seems there’s a clear winner — and the answer wasn’t provided by Abrams.

It all started on Monday, the day after the presidential race was called for Joe Biden. One of the many people taking part in the debate summoned the former gubernatorial candidate, asking her to talk Buffy.

Hey @staceyabrams you wanna talk buffy sometime? — Alex Kack (@Alex_Kack) November 9, 2020

And talk Buffy Abrams did. “To be fair, Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power,” Abrams tweeted, but adding, “Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power.”

To be fair, Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power. Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 9, 2020

It’s a thoughtful and reasoned answer, from a thoughtful and reasonable person. But a couple days later, she was trumped by one of the show’s main supporting players.

Actually Buffy should have dated Willow. — alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) November 12, 2020

As caught by Entertainment Weekly, Alyson Hannigan — aka Willow, the bookish friend who evolved into one of television’s first major and also entirely sympathetic out characters — had a fantastic answer: “Actually Buffy should have dated Willow.”

It’s not as thoughtful as Abrams’ answer, but brevity is the soul of wit. And it’s a great mic drop. Let’s see if anyone else — maybe Sarah Michelle Gellar herself, or maybe even Anthony Head — can come up with a better one.

