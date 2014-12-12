‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Reveals A Disturbing New Detail About His Son’s Gruesome Murder

In 1981, John Walsh was just a hotel marketing executive, but that all changed when his wife, Reve, and son, Adam, visited the Hollywood Mall in Florida. Reve left six-year old Adam in the toy section of the Sears department store, the young boy content with pounding his fingers away on the video game systems on display. When she returned from a minutes-long shopping excursion, Adam was gone. Two weeks later, his severed head was found in a canal, the rest of his body never to be found.
Without hard evidence, several theories and suspects floated around the Hollywood, Florida police department. One probability occurred in 1991, when a serial killer was arrested in Wisconsin with 17 murders to his credit. After his picture was posted in newspapers, several people contacted the authorities claiming they had seen that man at the Hollywood Mall around the time of of Adam Walsh’s disappearance. That man was Jeffrey Dahmer. He had been working only several minutes away from the mall when Adam was taken.
FBI agent Neil Purtell interviewed Dahmer about Adam’s case, the killer denying any connection at all to the crime. “You know, Neil,” said Dahmer, “anyone who killed Adam Walsh could not live in any prison, ever.” Agent Purtell took that as an admission of guilt.
Police had one other suspect though, and that was Ottis Toole. Toole was already in prison by 1983 — for murder — when he admitted to cutting the child’s head off with a machete. He would later deny the confession on tape, but in 1991 Toole admitted to the murder once again. Detectives found blood in his vehicle, but DNA tests could not prove if it was Adam’s. Then, once again, Toole denied having killed Adam.
Witnesses at the mall that day corroborated Toole’s confession, saying they saw him at the mall, one witness saying he even saw him talking to Adam. In September of 1996, Toole’s travel companion and fellow serial killer Henry Lee Lucas — he claimed the two committed over 200 murders together — admitted to police that Toole had shown him Adam’s body. This confession, though, occurred just days after Toole had died in prison from cirrhosis.
In 2008, after 27 years, police finally closed the case of Adam Walsh, claiming they had enough evidence to pin the murder on Toole. “If Ottis Toole were alive today, he would be arrested for the abduction and murder of Adam Walsh,” Hollywood police chief Chadwick Wagner stated. “What was there was everything that was in front of our face for years. This case could have been closed years ago.”
Several weeks ago, at an event hosted by Starz, John Walsh came forward with a heartbreaking detail about his murdered child following the tragic discovery of his remains.
People don’t know this, but [police] kept Adam’s severed head in the morgue for 27 years, saying you can’t bury your child because it’s an open capital murder. We could never get Adam’s remains while the case was botched.
In 1984 — in memory of his son — John Walsh started the Adam Walsh Child Resource Center, and helped start the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. America’s Most Wanted debuted in 1988, and his efforts, combined with police resources, rescued over 130,000 children while putting more than 1,000 criminals behind bars.
Now check out…
Back Off Man, These Are Peter Venkman’s Top ‘Ghostbusters’ Quotes
by Jason Tabrys
Whether you like or don’t like Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters reboot, you have to admit that it’s going to feel weird to see Bustin’ going on without the presence of Dr. Peter Venkman. Thankfully, however, we’ll always have the first two films (back off, man, I’m classifying Ghostbusters 2 as a good thing) to remind us of Murray’s dominance in what may be his greatest role. So, with that in mind, here are Peter Venkman’s best quotes from the first film.
“I don’t know. I don’t know.”
As Ray freaks out about the gang’s dimming career prospects in light of getting canned from the university, Pete has a crazy, “let’s join the circus” kinda look on his face that is only enhanced when he takes slugs off of a bottle of bad idea juice. Where’s the money coming from? He doesn’t know, but he has faith in a robust return on the adventure they’re about to throw themselves into.
I’m glad that after waiting for 27 years he got to bury his kid, most people would really lose their head after waiting that long.
That’s a heads up pun.
My hat’s off to you.
With tasteless jokes like that, you’ll never get ahead in this business.
Keeping calm under such intense pressure is what’s always helped John Walsh get ahead.
Turns out the police had to give Walsh his son’s head, if they wanted to save any face.
they should have quit while they were ahead
The police only let Walsh bury his son to create killer headlines.
Ugh you guys are giving me a headache
He’ll never be the head of a major corporation.
[www.youtube.com]
Too soon
The key to a good joke is knowing when and how to bring out the humor in a topic or situation. Your my friend have found neither and that resulted in an idiotic comment. One cannot expect much from a mouth breather.
Woah, don’t bite my head off.
Bazinga!
One does not simply comment at the right section…
Jokes aside, John Walsh is a god damned hero. Something like that happens to one of my kids and I’m just going to start killing people until I’m either put down by the cops or find the bastard who did it.
This guy starts a foundation and a TV show that changes the lives of more than a hundred thousand people, for the better.
I nominate him for saint-hood.
Yeah, he’s one of the good ones.
The FCC really should require PBS stations to air AMW.
not sure if troll. sucks what happened to his kid, but this guy has a storied history of being a grade A piece of shit.
@jayne mansfield’s night off: Like what? I’ve never heard anything like that.
I have seen him for years and I never knew that. So sorry for his loss. Again like the above comment said he used that for motivation to help others. good on him. Just all these years I thought he was just a host with a good voice.
RE: being a piece o’ crap, here’s the Controversy section from wiki:
John Walsh generated a great deal of controversy during a summer press tour in 2006 when he stated to the media he jokingly told senators to implant “exploding” chips in the anuses of sex offenders. He stated, “I said implant it in their anus and if they go outside the radius, explode it, that would send a big message.” Walsh stated this was a “joke,” but that “nobody thought it was funny.”[12] Walsh later suggested implanting GPS chips in such criminals.[13]
John Walsh also faced criticism when he advised women to never hire a male babysitter, which was seen as a blatantly sexist remark. “It’s not a witch hunt,” he said. “It’s all about minimizing risks. What dog is more likely to bite and hurt you? A Doberman, not a poodle. Who’s more likely to molest a child? A male.”[14]
LOCK THIS SAVAGE UP
“Oh no! A man who lost his son to a child killer is really harsh on criminals and risky situations. What a dick!” Seriously though, Walsh could be a complete dipshit and I will give him a lot of leeway.
^^ I couldn’t agree more @thecursor. Being a bad comedian and being hesitant in general about who watches your kids still puts you deep into the depths of good guys in my book. I loved AMW when I was a kid and value it’s place as a law abiding adult now.
yeah, real piece of crap. Wanting to kill sex offenders and protect kids.
Of course there was a mall in Florida in 1981 where Dahmer and Toole were both just kinda hanging around.
It all makes sense now.
The incredibly disturbing part is that there has been 130,000 children that needed to be rescued. Fucking hell…frightens me to death.
fun fact: Bizzy Bone from Bone Thugs n Harmony was kidnapped and then saved thanks to America’s Most Wanted
Oh man – Perfect!
I didn’t think I was old but I vividly remember when the Walsh thing happened. I was just a kid then, but it was pretty heavy. It started a chain reaction of people keeping their kids home more, of “play dates” instead of your kid just leaving the house and coming back by supper, of no more kids at a park alone without adult supervision, etc.
Then when Polly Klass happened it got even worse.
All of this ugly business is why rape IS funny
you people are disrespectful pieces of shit, there is nothing funny about this. a beautiful little boy lost his life and a whole family was hurt beyond what most of us could even begin to comprehend, what a subject for tasteless jokes.fuck you.
A goddamed +1 to you sir!
Wow, the commenters here are starting to give 4chan a run for it’s money.
Yeah. What jolene said. U fkn dicks. Lol
This case has always been close to my heart. I had a son born the same month and the same year as his son….and my son is also named Adam.
Well, you coulda named him something else.