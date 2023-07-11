The View returned from a week-long break, and as the co-hosts shared how they spent the recent Fourth of July holiday, Ana Navarro divulged her secret passion for trolling Ron DeSantis. As a Florida resident and a Republican, Navarro is often in the orbit of Governor DeSantis and his people, so she often uses that opportunity to mock them over the state’s highly controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law.

“I just — I go around like a dog in Florida with my head outside of my car: We say gay! We say gay! We say gay!” Navarro revealed (shortly after the 4:00 mark above), leaving her co-hosts dying with laughter.

You can see a clip of Navarro’s trolling below:

Ana Navarro drag and shred DeSantis to pieces: "hen I gets near DeSantis and his supporters, I go around like a dog in Florida with my head outside of my car. We say gay! We say gay! We say gay!"#TheView pic.twitter.com/lihPe8QI8a — Lebang Moloi (@lebang_moloi) July 11, 2023

Navarro’s admission came on the heels of Alyssa Farah Griffith sharing that she was in New Hampshire where she witnessed some DeSantis trolling as well as signs that his campaign is flailing. Via Mediaite:

“There were, like, Team Trump people… Mr. DeSantis got a ‘We say gay’ chant — this is Trump country. They have the biggest Trump sign you’ve ever seen. But what I found spending a week there is, people are over it. They’re not necessarily happy with Biden, they don’t want Trump again, they don’t seem to want DeSantis, but what are the options? It was very interesting. And, New Hampshire counts. They nominate presidents more than Iowa does.”

Navarro set the record straight that the DeSantis troller Griffith heard wasn’t her — this time.

“Well, it wasn’t me in New Hampshire screaming, ‘We say gay!’ although I wish I would have,” Navarro quipped.

(Via Mediaite)