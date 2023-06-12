The ladies of The View did not hold back their downright lusty glee over the 44-page indictment against Donald Trump. The documents were unsealed on Friday afternoon, so the co-hosts had to wait until Monday morning to dig in, and man, did they.

As a former prosecutor, Sunny Hostin particularly enjoyed the scathing legal document, which she agreed was a “rock solid” case against the former president thanks to an overwhelming amount of “receipts.”

“What I found most interesting about it is the most significant evidence in the indictment — because of course, I read it gleefully,” Hostin said as co-host Sara Haines agreed that it was “gleeful.” However, Ana Navarro took things to a whole new level by comparing the indictment to a certain provocative romance series.

TRUMP INDICTED IN CLASSIFIED DOCS CASE: After former Pres. Trump was indicted last week by a federal grand jury on 37 counts related to his handling of classified documents, #TheView co-hosts react. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/uGQTs8xUNw — The View (@TheView) June 12, 2023

Via The Wrap:

“I haven’t had this much fun reading anything since I read ’50 Shades of Grey,’” she said, prompting loud cheers from the audience and agreement from her co-hosts. “I mean, this was the best reading you can imagine.”

While The View ladies might be going a tad overboard, the indictment is pretty “damning,” and that’s coming from Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley. Adding insult to injury, Trump’s own attorney general, Bill Barr, had his own dire take on the charges, which he also shared with the conservative network’s massive audience of Republican voters.

“If even half of it is true, he is toast,” Barr said on Fox News Sunday. “It’s a very detailed indictment.”

