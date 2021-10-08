At this point, it’s almost hard to keep track of just how many times Donald Trump has lost the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County, Arizona. His most recent embarrassment occurred when the Cyber Ninjas, the cyber experts he and his supporters entrusted with uncovering the real election results in the Arizona county, (re)confirmed that not only did Joe Biden win—he won by a slightly larger margin than was originally reported. And Anderson Cooper, for one, is tired of hearing any differently.

As Raw Story reports, Cooper spent part of his Thursday night broadcast calling out the bullsh*t being spun by Arizona congressman Andy Biggs. When asked during an oversight hearing on the state’s controversial ballot review, Biggs replied that, “We don’t know,” which sent Cooper’s head spinning:

“I mean, that’s just complete bull. It’s amazing that that person is a sitting congressman. That person is just lying. It’s become so normal, hasn’t it? Just incredible to me. Congressman Biggs is one of several lawmakers being looked at by the House Select Committee for his role in the former president’s rally, which preceded the attack on the Capitol. The Committee issued more subpoenas today. Meantime, four of his former top aides and allies are facing a midnight deadline to turn over documents to the committee. So no, none of this is history yet and sadly it is still current events.”

You can watch the full clip above.

(Via Raw Story)