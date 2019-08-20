Andy Richter Put A Fellow Passenger On Blast Over Bare-Feet Antics On A Flight

Getty Image

Longtime Conan sidekick Andy Richter was stuck in a nightmarish travel situation on Sunday, when his flight from New York City to Los Angeles got sidelined twice due to inclement weather. And to top off the whole ordeal, while initially waiting for his flight to take off, he was stuck sitting across from a fellow passenger who removed his socks and shoes, adamantly putting his nasty bare feet up on the screen in front of him.

“So I snitched this fucker out to the flight attendant, who told him to put them down,” tweeted Richter. “Puts them back a few minutes later & I asked him to put them down. ‘They’re your bare feet, man.’ He was shocked & put them down. When he just put them back up I decided fuck it, I’m tweeting.”

So I snitched this fucker out to the flight attendant, who told him to put them down. Puts them back a few minutes later & I asked him to put them down. “They’re your bare feet, man.” He was shocked & put them down. When he just put them back up I decided fuck it, I’m tweeting pic.twitter.com/EeeHCPUFwe — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) August 19, 2019

Despite having been asked twice to put his feet down, the guy was somehow shocked when asked to put them down a third time, just before having to deplane. “It’s a basic airplane courtesy thing,” explained the flight attendant.

The flight attendant came back right before we got off and asked him to take them down again. Guy did and asked “is that like a just-when-taxiing thing?” Attendant: “no, it’s a basic airplane courtesy thing.” Guy seemed surprised to hear that — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) August 19, 2019

It didn’t take long for others to jump in to express their solidarity with the disgusting situation by sharing similar instances of passenger shenanigans, or by making jokes to lighten the mood.