Well, Ann Coulter Certainly Had A Blunt Answer For What Trump Should Do For America

In 2016 Ann Coulter published a book entitled In Trump We Trust. Maybe she meant that then. Perhaps she was just caving into pressure, like so many in her party did then. Whoever changed, her or Trump, she’s no longer on the MAGA train. She’s now one of his fiercer critics (and occasional Biden praiser), and his improbable reversal of fortune over the last year hasn’t coaxed her to relent. Indeed, it’ll be hard for her to kiss the ring after her latest pronouncement.

Per The Daily Beast, someone on Twitter/X last summer wondered aloud about what Coulter, who they wrote “has been right about Trump in the past,” thinks he should do to “help us take America back.”

Her answer was blunt: “Maybe he could die?”

No doubt Trump won’t like that one, much as he hasn’t liked her many past comments against him. Last fall the former president called her “washed-up” and a “Stone Cold Loser.” In response she called him a “GIGANTIC P*SSY,” alleging that he’d “begged” her to go to his golf course in Bedminster but only if they could record a Substack together. Instead he was “too afraid” of her, she said, and decided to attack her on his rinky-dink Twitter clone.

What are some other things Coulter has said about Trump? Well, she’s called him a “liar and con man,” a “very stupid girl,” a “gigantic baby” who can “barely speak English.” She’s even called him out for not paying his taxes, pointing out that’s not a very conservative position.

Mind you, none of this makes her part of the resistance. Indeed, some in the resistance views her with deserved suspicion.

https://twitter.com/BettyBowers/status/1754190053180399670

Others still can’t feel comfortable agreeing with the author of How to Talk to a Liberal (If You Must), which turns 20 this year.

