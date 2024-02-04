In 2016 Ann Coulter published a book entitled In Trump We Trust. Maybe she meant that then. Perhaps she was just caving into pressure, like so many in her party did then. Whoever changed, her or Trump, she’s no longer on the MAGA train. She’s now one of his fiercer critics (and occasional Biden praiser), and his improbable reversal of fortune over the last year hasn’t coaxed her to relent. Indeed, it’ll be hard for her to kiss the ring after her latest pronouncement.

Well that’s certainly a take. pic.twitter.com/iCaU679CX6 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 4, 2024

Per The Daily Beast, someone on Twitter/X last summer wondered aloud about what Coulter, who they wrote “has been right about Trump in the past,” thinks he should do to “help us take America back.”

Her answer was blunt: “Maybe he could die?”

No doubt Trump won’t like that one, much as he hasn’t liked her many past comments against him. Last fall the former president called her “washed-up” and a “Stone Cold Loser.” In response she called him a “GIGANTIC P*SSY,” alleging that he’d “begged” her to go to his golf course in Bedminster but only if they could record a Substack together. Instead he was “too afraid” of her, she said, and decided to attack her on his rinky-dink Twitter clone.

What are some other things Coulter has said about Trump? Well, she’s called him a “liar and con man,” a “very stupid girl,” a “gigantic baby” who can “barely speak English.” She’s even called him out for not paying his taxes, pointing out that’s not a very conservative position.

Mind you, none of this makes her part of the resistance. Indeed, some in the resistance views her with deserved suspicion.

https://twitter.com/BettyBowers/status/1754190053180399670

Nah. I’m not applauding Ann Coulter for being Liz Cheney. She’s part of the reason why we are here. She can fuck all the way off to Fuckanistan. And then fuck off some more. https://t.co/Y9nsQmelzH — angry buni 🤬 (@theangriestbuni) February 4, 2024

Others still can’t feel comfortable agreeing with the author of How to Talk to a Liberal (If You Must), which turns 20 this year.

https://twitter.com/BettyBowers/status/1754190053180399670

Do I ever agree with Ann Coulter… no. But she's right about one thing. Trump has a vocabulary of less than 50 words. He's a senile moron. 🤡 — carol💙💙 (@chbrkr) February 4, 2024

Ann Coulter is a hateful person, but once in a while… pic.twitter.com/GPGd8m0MmK — Tom Stewart (@TomPStewart) February 4, 2024

Pains me to give her credit, but this Ann Coulter quote is gold: “Obama was the most articulate president we’ve probably ever had. Trump has a vocabulary of 50 words.” Damn, I miss Obama a lot. — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) February 4, 2024

