In a sadly on-brand story for Florida, a GOP congressional hopeful was secretly recorded (via Politico) threatening to have his primary opponent killed by a “Russian and Ukrainian hit squad.” Before announcing his candidacy for Congressman Charlie Crist’s soon-to-be-vacated seat, William Braddock warned a Republican activist not to endorse one of his challengers, Anna Paulina Luna, because she’s about to “disappear.”

“I really don’t want to have to end anybody’s life for the good of the people of the United States of America,” Braddock reportedly said in the recording. “That will break my heart. But if it needs to be done, it needs to be done. Luna is a f—ing speed bump in the road. She’s a dead squirrel you run over every day when you leave the neighborhood.”

According to Politico, the recording was made Wednesday, June 9 and promptly turned over to the St. Petersburg police. Luna was also notified about Braddock’s threat and was granted a temporary restraining order against him. Braddock, for his part, has said that the recording is “allegedly me,” and that there’s no proof it is him. He also claims the recording “may even be altered and edited.”

A copy of the recording was provided to Politico, and it does reportedly contain numerous references to having Luna killed:

“She’s gonna be gone. Period. That’s the end of the discussion. Luna is not an issue,” he said. Olszewski pushed him, asking “how do we make her go, though? I just don’t understand that.” “I call up my Russian and Ukrainian hit squad, and within 24 hours, they’re sending me pictures of her disappearing,” he replied. “No, I’m not joking. Like, this is beyond my control this point.”

Braddock also reportedly boasted that his hit squad will ensure that the job is done. “No snipers. Up close and personal. So they know that the target has gone.”

