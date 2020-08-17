After Twitter went wild with rumors on Friday that the original Annabelle doll escaped from the Warren Occult Museum, the owner has taken to YouTube to confirm that the creepy doll featured in The Conjuring is still safe in her equally as creepy church prison… thing.

According to The Wrap, the Annabelle rumors reportedly started when someone edited her Wikipedia page with a claim that the doll had flown the coop on August 14 at 3 a.m., which Twitter quickly latched onto. Obviously, the real life doll didn’t go anywhere, but just to set the record straight, museum owner Tony Spera filmed himself in front of Annabelle where she’s clearly in her “cage” and still very much in Connecticut. (If you’re confused by her appearance in the video, the original Annabelle was actually a Raggedy Ann doll.) Spera did, however, say “Annabelle is alive” before correcting himself, but as the video goes on, it’s clear that he’s having some fun leaning into the viral moment.

“Remember, I have high-tech security here,” Spera said in the video. “If she had left the museum I’d have instantly known if something happened or somebody broke in. I have good alarm systems here and the police are good to respond. They respond within a couple of minutes, maybe, if that.”

Spera went on to shoot down rumors that Annabelle was flying first-class across the country and/or visiting her boyfriend Brahms, which seems to suggest that he’s been enjoying the social media frenzy that kicked off on Friday with tweets like the ones below:

If #Annabelle has escaped, remember y’all she only flies first-class…I’d start there — Zak Bagans 🧛🏻‍♂️ (@Zak_Bagans) August 14, 2020

Me getting Annabelle ready for her date with Brahms so she won't KILL my ass!♡♡ #Annabelle pic.twitter.com/7dZSZCctpj — ☆☆☆ (@baddiecult) August 14, 2020

While she might not be traversing the country, Annabelle will (hopefully) return in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It in July 2021 unless movie theaters are still just as deadly as a real horror movie.

