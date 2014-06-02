Another Potential ‘Ant-Man’ Director Might Take ‘Ghostbusters 3’ Instead

Ant-Man went from a movie that was eagerly anticipated to one where we’re more interested in the job interviews surrounding it than the actual movie. And hot on the heels of Adam McKay bailing is the rumor that another candidate might opt for Ghostbusters 3 instead.
The candidate in question? Reuben Fleischer, according to Screen Rant. We know, we know, it’s not like we haven’t been here before, but this might actually motivate Sony to lock in a date and a director solely to screw over Marvel.
The bad news is that of the leaked list, and with Adam McKay bailing, that leaves Rawson Thurber Marshall, the guy responsible for a bunch of forgettable comedies like We’re The Millers. And sure enough, rumor has it he’s the front-runner to take over the movie. The only thing that might trip Marvel up is if some other studio offers him a better script or more money to do something else.
Which is actually a distinct possibility: The possibility of derailing a competitor’s film and forcing them to give up prime summer real estate is hugely tempting to movie studios. At this rate, Marvel’s going to have to come back to Edgar Wright.
So Hollywood is desperate enough now that they will make a sh*t movie just to sh*t over a competitor now?
They have been for a while. One studio makes “White House Down”, another makes “Olympus has Fallen”. Same story essentially, and the studios race to the box office. Sony and Fox keep making “Spider-Man”, “Fantastic 4” and “X-Men” films to prevent the rights going back to Marvel Studios.
Unless Sony wouldn’t let him, I’d be surprised if Fleischer didn’t at least talk to marvel, and see what he’d be getting into, and if he could handle working with the Universe’s constraints. It’s and outsider’s perspective, but I think he’d be a fool to totally blow marvel off for something like Ghostbusters unwanted sequel, especially in the “rush the movie to lock him down” style.
Though maybe my view is clouded by the fact that I want him as the backup. But if this mess made marvel actually concede to Edgar Wright…
He’s actually got a new baby, apparently, so he’s looking less and less likely.
I never really cared about Ant-Man, he was always B-List anyway. I’m a little curious if this may lead to a different movie getting made – after all, they have mentioned Dr. Strange in the MCU and Hank Pym hasn’t ever come up. Maybe this slot goes to a Dr. Strange pic after Ant-Man falls apart?
Also, I loved Ghostbusters. Just let it die peacefully.
These things are planned through 2028. Ant-Man falls apart that’s going to burn a lot of movies.
Imagine how much money you’d have to wave around to get someone to jump from a Paul Rudd/Michael Douglass movie (even if it is a B-List Hero movie like Ant-Man) to the blackhole that will inevitably be Ghostbusters 3. Is there any possible way that deplorable money grab will be good for the director’s career?
I just can’t see that movie being any good at this point with no Murray and no Ramis (RIP).