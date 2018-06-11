Anthony Bourdain’s death by suicide at age 61 hit his followers hard, and those who were closest to him have slowly come forward to express their sadness as well. His girlfriend, Italian actress Asia Argento, conveyed that she is “beyond devastated” by Bourdain’s passing. And in an Instagram post, Bourdain’s ex-wife, Ottavia Busia, broke her silence while posting a photo of their 11-year-old daughter, Ariane, who performed on Sunday at the DROM music venue in New York City. It was a heartbreaking post that also wished Boudain happy travels:

“Our little girl had her concert today. She was amazing. So strong and brave. She wore the boots you bought her. I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are.”

Bourdain and Busia, his second wife, married in 2007 after dating only for a few weeks, and Ariane was born later that year. The couple separated in mid-2016 and officially divorced in 2017.

Bourdain’s mother has also spoken out. Hours after his death, Gladys Bourdain told the New York Times that her son was “absolutely the last person in the world” that she would have expected to kill himself, yet his friend, French chef Eric Ripert (who discovered Bourdain’s body in his hotel room), had told her over the phone that Boudain was “in a dark mood” in the days leading up to his death. During a phone interview with Today on Monday, Gladys paid tribute to her “feisty and talented” son. Gladys explained that she and Anthony last spoke on Mother’s Day, and “there was never any sign something was wrong.”

Watch Gladys’ Today appearance below.