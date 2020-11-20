America is entering another tenuous period of 2020, with Election anxiety giving way to fears over a rise of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths as the pandemic enters a dangerous new phase after nine months. While health officials are warning people to avoid travel during the holidays and avoid large gatherings, one major figure is apparently not on the list of those who should be fearful of both the virus and an unusual Christmas.

According to USA Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci believes Santa is immune to coronavirus, which presumably will mean that even if your Christmas gathering will likely be smaller than usual this holiday season, the big man is on the clock for the night delivering gifts to boys and girls across the world.

“Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity,” Fauci told USA TODAY this week. … Fauci is telling kids not to worry, though. “Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody,” he said.

It’s good news for, well, Santa. And perhaps millions of children who would love to get some gifts in what’s been a tough year for everyone regardless of beliefs or age. But it’s yet another indication of the rift between the top infectious disease specialist in America and the nation’s president, who once told a 7-year-old boy that believing in Santa at that age is “marginal.”