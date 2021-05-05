Ted Cruz continues to make it just too easy for his opponents to drag him on social media, but his latest gaffe sparked a truly entertaining caption contest and we’re officially declaring AOC the winner.

To back up a bit, Cruz earned a lot of eye-rolls and sh*t-posts after tweeting a photo of an intimate dinner he shared with former President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago. In the photo, both Cruz and Trump are smiling jovially at the camera. Cruz captioned the pick by declaring Trump was “in great spirits” and hinting they were planning on taking back both the House and the Senate majority in 2022.

Had a great dinner tonight with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago. He’s in great spirits! We spent the evening talking about working together to re-take the House & Senate in 2022. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OdtUBxHGSn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 5, 2021

Now, a lot of people on Twitter had fun with this embarrassing about-face, calling out Cruz for cozying up to a man who once called his wife ugly and suggested his father killed JFK, but Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez chose to go a different route by reminding voters that both of these bloated potato sacks had a hand in almost destroying our nation’s very fragile democracy — and during a global pandemic, no less.

Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups over a bouquet of flowers 👹👹 https://t.co/klW3pSRxp8 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 5, 2021

Not only did AOC call out Trump and Cruz for their part in the Jan. 6th insurrection, but she also included some choice emojis — honestly, we don’t know why we haven’t compared these two to a pair of Japanese ogres before. Hurling daggers at Ted Cruz isn’t really a competition because, at the end of the day, we all win but if we’re being forced to acknowledge a “best dig,” it might be AOC. After all, plenty of Republicans have said truly heinous things about Cruz over the years, but only a handful of them have attempted a full-blown coup.