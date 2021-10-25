As Congress continues to investigate which far-right figures had a role in plotting the insurrection and Steve Bannon continues to ignore a subpoena to that effect, Rolling Stone published a very interesting report over the weekend. The report quoted two anonymous sources (a “planner” and an “organizer”) who alleged that several Republican lawmakers certainly played a role in the plotting of the failed (and deadly) MAGA coup.

Names of House of Representative members were named. Those names included Marjorie Taylor Greene, for which the organizer says he recalled “specifically” talking with her about a January 6 plot. Other names included Lauren Boebert, Mo Brooks, Madison Cawthorn, and Andy Biggs. Paul Gosar “allegedly took things a step further” and made “several assurances” about some sort of “blanket pardon” for insurrectionists. The organizer and the planner expect that they’ll eventually be called to testify in front of the House’s January 6 committee. Then things will all turn public, but for now, everything is still sort-of shrouded in secrecy.

Well, Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez is calling for action. “Any member of Congress who helped plot a terrorist attack on our nation’s capitol must be expelled,” she tweeted. “This was a terror attack… Those responsible remain a danger to our democracy, our country, and human life in the vicinity of our Capitol and beyond.”

Any member of Congress who helped plot a terrorist attack on our nation’s capitol must be expelled. This was a terror attack. 138 injured, almost 10 dead. Those responsible remain a danger to our democracy, our country, and human life in the vicinity of our Capitol and beyond. https://t.co/D0qLlaFjTh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 25, 2021

A few of those names who were named (mainly Boebert and Greene) have been very quiet about this Rolling Stone report. That’s wild, considering how much talk there’s been about Boebert being spotted while giving a tour to a “large” group in a tunnel in the Capitol complex a few days prior to January 6. And on Twitter, this video of Greene (declaring on December 20 that she had “great planning session for our January 6th objection) is making the rounds.

Here's video of Marjorie Taylor Greene at the White House in late December 2020 saying she had a "great planning session for our January 6th objection. We aren't going to let this election be stolen by Joe Biden and the Democrats.” Expel and arrest Greene.pic.twitter.com/oogwe20Z8K — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 25, 2021

Still, Boebert and Greene are tweeting away on this Monday about everything else but January 6, so it sounds like we’re in for a wait on whether they’ll respond, or not.

(Via Rolling Stone)