Over the past few days, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been drawing attention to the Mexico border, where she’s concerned about the “dehumanizing” conditions that the Biden Administration is still struggling to improve after four years of Donald Trump. As always, her criticisms are bipartisan, but she has been drawing attention to Republicans like Ted Cruz who are suddenly concerned about what’s happening at the border and attempting to frame the situation as an “invasion.” Via Business Insider:

“Anyone who’s using the word ‘surge’ around you, consciously, is trying to invoke a militaristic frame. And that’s a problem. Because this is not a surge, these are children,” she said. “And they are not insurgents. And we are not being invaded, which, by the way, is a white supremacist idea, philosophy, the idea that if an ‘other’ is coming in the population, that this is an invasion of who we are.”

After AOC promoted her quote from the Business Insider article in a Twitter thread about her thoughts on how to best handle incoming immigrants humanely, Cruz pounced on the thread and accused the congresswoman of attempting to abolish ICE and leave the border completely open.

“@AOC explains the real Dem position: abolish ICE,” Cruz tweeted. “Full open borders. Which would make the #BidenBorderCrisis even worse. She says nothing else works. Really? Last year, we had the lowest illegal immigration IN 45 YEARS. This year, we have the highest in 20 years.”

Of course, Cruz should know by now that messing with AOC never ends well for him. She quickly responded to his tweet and reminded the Texas senator how he handled the last “crisis” in his home state by booking a trip to Cancun.

“Ted, this is pretty rich coming from someone who fled their own home (and responsibilities) during an environmental crisis to cross the border and seek refuge in Mexico,” AOC tweeted. “Also you funded cages, expanded cages, and yet you’re complaining about cages. You have no policy, just puff. Maybe Mexico shouldn’t let YOU in the next time you try to run away from your job to sip umbrella drinks in Cancún.”

Maybe one day Cruz we’ll learn his lesson about taking shots at AOC, but for now, we’re pretty sure he’s a glutton for punishment because he keeps coming back for more.

(Via Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter)