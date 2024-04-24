Where Kardashians go, gossip is bound to follow. That’s the nature of their fame, and they have stoked those flames on infinite occasions, but thus far, the family has not weighed in on a new-ish rumor that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are pregnant and expecting parenthood. The pair has been linked for about a year with constant chatter circulating about their relationship status and whether any Golden Globe drama had been pointed in their direction.

Now, yes, baby rumors are afoot. They do not appear to be true but are running rampant on Twitter (which doesn’t mean anything), and no confirmation has come from any legitimate source. The Kardashians have chosen to stay quiet on the subject, although there is also speculation (if you look in the right places) that Travis Scott (with whom Kylie shares two children) tweeted and deleted a “WTF”-style response. TMZ has followed up on Daniel Tosh’s recent podcast claim that probably sparked these rumors.

Tosh claimed that a grocery store employee overheard Kylie allegedly discussing her third pregnancy in a store that was reportedly closed for The Kardashians filming purposes. TMZ has more:

The bigger headline here that Tosh is floating is that her boyfriend Timmy is the dad — this while noting he doesn’t know for sure if it’s true or not … saying this is just what he heard. As it turns out, the story isn’t true — this according to production sources who tell us “The Kardashians” hasn’t filmed at a grocery store once for the upcoming season. We’re also told by sources with direct knowledge that the notion Kylie is pregnant via Timmy is false.

So there you have it. Until confirmed by Jenner or Chalamet, this story appears to be false. Hom(i)elander can now rest easy:

