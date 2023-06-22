The highest-grossing Mission: Impossible movie is Mission: Impossible – Fallout… for now. The 2018 film grossed $61.2 million during its opening weekend at the box office on the way to a $220.2 million total (and another $571 million internationally). Based on early tracking, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which finally opens next month after multiple delays, is expected to top both figures.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is “tracking for a franchise-best opening in the $90 million range at the domestic box office,” according to the Hollywood Reporter, including a three-day weekend estimate of $65 million (the film opens on a Wednesday to maximize the amount of time it will play on IMAX screens before Oppenheimer takes over).

The latest installment in the famous action franchise is expected to be another win for Cruise after Paramount and Skydance blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, which grossed nearly $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office last year despite ongoing challenges posed the pandemic. Box-office pundits believe moviegoers view the new Mission: Impossible pic as a sort-of spiritual sequel to Maverick even though the two movies aren’t part of the same franchise.

Top Gun: Maverick grossed an absurd $126.7 million during its opening weekend, so Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One won’t beat it. But maybe Cruise driving a motorcycle off a cliff (on his first day of filming!) will be enough to get him the Oscar nomination he deserved for Maverick.

