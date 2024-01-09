Everything seems to be coming up Barry Keoghan these days. The Irish actor-bloke nearly died from flesh-eating bacteria before earning an Oscar nomination for The Banshees Of Inisherin. He did a salacious bathtub thing and danced naked at the end of Saltburn, which you shouldn’t watch with your parents. He will soon apparently star in a movie with The Weeknd (along with Jenna Ortega), which could be… controversial, given that The Weeknd co-wrote the project, and surely, you’ve heard about The Idol. Keoghan also has a prominent role in Apple TV+’s upcoming Masters Of The Air.

Additionally, Keoghan isn’t too far removed from his brief turn as a particularly horrific looking Joker in the Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman. Speaking of which, there were *three* Jokers (including Joaquin Phoenix and Jared Leto, and Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan did reference Heath Ledger during an acceptance speech, too) present at this year’s Golden Globes ceremony, and two of them posed together. Courtesy of Keoghan’s Instagram, here he is “[j]ust havin’ a laugh” with a clown emoji and Phoenix, who will soon star in Joker: Folie à Deux with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn:

It’s simply a quick, casual photo with a fellow actor who happens to portray the same DC-based comic-book character. No biggie, right? Except that there was also the Leto/Suicide Squad joker floating around, too, and the omission feels notable. Leto did, however, star in a screencap that went viral.

jared leto what did you do to your table mates pic.twitter.com/EeFlIiJ2x5 — nicole boyce (@nicolewboyce) January 8, 2024

He looks happy, though?

To recap: Phoenix’s Joker will arrive again in theaters on October 4. Leto recently climbed the Empire State Building and dressed up like a giant cat. And Keoghan will be seen next in Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg’s Masters Of The Air, launching on January 26. Whew.