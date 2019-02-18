A Crazy Tweet About Bath Towels Had Everyone Making Jokes On Twitter

Getty Image

Twitter is a powerful communication tool if you’re in certain industries. It’s also a powerful echo chamber where your own beliefs and feelings can easily be reinforced if you cultivate your feed a certain way. You only have to follow the people you want to, mind you, and that amount of confirmation bias can make you feel right now matter how weird your opinion.

But that might not include your thoughts about home goods such as bath towels. As one man found out this weekend, the amount of towels you are “supposed” to have is wildly different depending on, well, a lot of things. Yashar Ali, a New York-based writer, replied to a tweet asking how many towels you’re expected to have as an adult.

The problem is, well, he has a large following on Twitter and the minimum amount of towels he suggested is 50. For two people. Which is ludicrous.