Batman And Bane Have Finally Been Added To ‘The Room’ And Other, Um, Classics

Pistol Shrimps make parody mashup videos in which they place their own version of Batman in famous movie scenes. We’ve already shared the first two installments here. This time around they inserted an awkward, gravel-voiced Batman and a wimpy Bane into scenes from The Room, 10 Things I Hate About You, A Few Good Men, The Breakfast Club, Harry Potter, Legally Blonde, and more.

All right, it’s not as strong as Part Two was, but at least they’ve finally acknowledged The Room needed a little more Bane. “No one cared who I was until I put on the mask. Everybody betrayed me! I’m fed up with this world! Oh, hi, Mark.”

