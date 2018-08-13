Well, it’s happened again. Another actor has had to shed a social media account due to harassment from fanatical strangers. Ruby Rose — of Orange is the New Black, John Wick: Chapter 2, and surprise hit of this past weekend, The Meg — was recently cast as Batwoman (Kate Kane) in The CW’s overlapping universe of DC shows, with a possibility of getting her own Batwoman spin-off series. Playing Batwoman clearly means a lot to her, but some people didn’t think she was right for the part for one reason or another, the most ridiculous one being that she’s “not gay enough” to play the lesbian character. Considering how open she’s been about her sexuality, that complaint makes no sense. Maybe they’re confusing her with Justin Bieber?
After nearly a week of Twitter harassment over her casting, Rose deleted the Twitter account she’s had since March 2009. Here’s what it looked like before:
Nerds are the worst
ain’t that some shite! not gay enough! whoever came up with that one, they should let Ms. Rose smack upside the head real hard.
If it’s not idiots saying “They’re making Batwoman a gay now?”, it’s The Mary Sue stating Rose is “the wrong kind of lesbian” to play the part.
Not just that she’s not a “full on” lesbian, but that she’s white. Why couldn’t it be a black, otherkin identifying lesbian? And how dare Rose use “she/her” pronouns?
Would the vitriol have been worse if a straight actress was cast as Batwoman?
I don’t even like ruby rose and I recognize she’s the perfect choice for batwoman.