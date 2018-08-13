Ruby Rose Deleted Her Twitter Account, Citing Harassment Over Her ‘Batwoman’ Casting

08.13.18 6 Comments

Well, it’s happened again. Another actor has had to shed a social media account due to harassment from fanatical strangers. Ruby Rose — of Orange is the New Black, John Wick: Chapter 2, and surprise hit of this past weekend, The Meg — was recently cast as Batwoman (Kate Kane) in The CW’s overlapping universe of DC shows, with a possibility of getting her own Batwoman spin-off series. Playing Batwoman clearly means a lot to her, but some people didn’t think she was right for the part for one reason or another, the most ridiculous one being that she’s “not gay enough” to play the lesbian character. Considering how open she’s been about her sexuality, that complaint makes no sense. Maybe they’re confusing her with Justin Bieber?

After nearly a week of Twitter harassment over her casting, Rose deleted the Twitter account she’s had since March 2009. Here’s what it looked like before:

Twitter

