Remember hydroxychloroquine? It’s been a very long time — about a year— since doctors and public health organizations, like the FDA, warned against claims, most often floated by former president Donald Trump, that the drug meant to combat malaria could also work on COVID-19. It doesn’t, and what’s more, it causes side effects, on top of making it difficult for those who actually need it to obtain it. And yet on Wednesday, there was Ben Carson, retired neurosurgeon and former Trump staffer, talking about it like it was 2020 all over again.

This comes from Raw Story, who caught Carson’s disastrous appearance on Neil Cavuto’s Fox Business show, where he rambled on about how “we’ve allowed politics to be injected” into the vaccination roll-out, claiming that some people I “are skeptical about what they hear from the NIH, from the CDC, from various — quote — authorities.”

Carson using airquotes around “authorities” probably won’t exactly help the problem of wide swaths of Trump supporters refusing to get vaccinated, even though it will help things return to normal, which they want.

But he was just getting warmed up. Soon he was talking about “other things” that work to combat COVID-19 — like a drug whose effectiveness was disproven around this time last year. “You know, you look at the Western African countries along the coast. When you go there, you know, you have to take hydroxychloroquine or other antimalarials,” he said. “Interestingly enough, their instance of COVID-19 is tremendously less than ours. Is that a coincidence? I don’t think so.”

But even Cavuto knew that he had to nip this one in the bud, and quick. “Medical experts have looked at that, doctor, as you know, and poo-pooed that connection,” the host informed the doctor.

“You just said a bunch of people have poo-pooed the hydroxychloroquine,” Carson retorted. “But the evidence is there. What they haven’t done is investigated it. You know, and that’s part of the problem. And that’s why people don’t have confidence in our system.”

Cavuto again tried to talk some sense into him: “Wasn’t the evidence — the issue on that, doctor, for those with heart or other issues, it would not be a good idea — period — thinking that this was a magic or silver bullet to deal with the virus? Wasn’t that the issue?”

No,” Carson replied, then laid out a dishonest argument involving choice. “The issue is that we should put everything on the table. We shouldn’t just pick one thing and say, ‘You have to do this.’ We should say, let’s look at this whole variety, this whole plethora or possibilities that we have and let’s develop them all and let’s be objective about it instead of trying to steer them down one pathway.